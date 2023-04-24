News & Insights

US Markets
KO

Coca-Cola beats quarterly revenue estimates on steady demand

Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

April 24, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details on results, background

April 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as demand for its sodas remained resilient in the face of multiple price increases.

A near domination of the global carbonated drinks market along with rival PepsiCo PEP.O has helped Coca-Cola to raise prices with little or no pushback from consumers.

Consumer goods companies have raised prices to pass on steep commodity and raw material costs that stemmed from supply-chain snags fueled by the pandemic and aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Average selling prices rose 11% in the first quarter, Coca-Cola said, while unit case volumes rose 3%.

The company said net revenue rose to $10.98 billion from $10.49 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $10.80 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of the company were marginally higher in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KO
PEP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.