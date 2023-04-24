News & Insights

Coca-Cola beats quarterly revenue estimates on steady demand

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

April 24, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

April 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as demand for its sodas remained resilient in the face of multiple price increases.

The company said net revenue rose to $11 billion from $10.49 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $10.80 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

