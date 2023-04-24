Coca-Cola beats quarterly revenue estimates on steady demand

April 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as demand for its sodas remained resilient in the face of multiple price increases.

The company said net revenue rose to $11 billion from $10.49 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $10.80 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.