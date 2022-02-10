Coca-Cola beats quarterly revenue estimates

US Markets
Coca-Cola Co reported quarterly revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher prices for its soft drinks and on gradual reopening of theaters and restaurants across the world as pandemic-related curbs ease.

Adjusted revenue rose to $9.47 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $8.60 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $8.96 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

