Coca-Cola beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N reported quarterly revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher prices for its soft drinks and on gradual reopening of theaters and restaurants across the world as pandemic-related curbs ease.

Adjusted revenue rose to $9.47 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $8.60 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $8.96 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.