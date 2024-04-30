Coca-Cola Backs FY24 Comparable EPS View, Lifts Organic Revenue Growth Forecast - Update

(RTTNews) - Beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO), while reporting higher first-quarter results, on Tuesday maintained its outlook for fiscal 2024 comparable earnings growth forecast, but lifted organic revenue growth view.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect comparable earnings per share growth of 4 percent to 5 percent from last year's $2.69.

Coca-Cola now expects to deliver comparable currency neutral earnings per share growth of 11 percent to 13 percent. The previous outlook was growth in a range of 8 to 10 percent.

Further, the company now projects organic revenue growth of 8 percent to 9 percent, which consists of operating performance at the high end of the company's long-term growth model and the anticipated pricing impact of a number of markets experiencing intense inflation.

Previously, the firm projected organic revenue growth of 6 to 7 percent, with a 2 to 3 percent currency headwind and 4 to 5 percent headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes.

In its first quarter, Coca-Cola's earnings increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.18 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $3.11 billion, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $3.12 billion or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9 percent to $11.30 billion from $10.98 billion last year.

