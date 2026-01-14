Coca-Cola Appoints Sedef Sahin To The Newly Created Role Of Chief Digital Officer

Markets
(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the American aerated beverages giant, Wednesday announced that it is creating the new role of Chief Digital Officer and has appointed Sedef Sahin to this position, effective March 31.

Sahin is currently the President of the company's Eurasia and Middle East operating unit and is expected to integrate the beverage maker's digital network and connecting work across related functions.

Presently, Digital Strategy is overseen by John Murphy in his capacity as Chief Financial Officer of the company, and he will continue in the same role once these responsibilities transition to Sahin.

In pre-market activity, KO shares were trading at $71.07, down 0.20% on the New York Stock Exchange.

