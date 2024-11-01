Coca-Cola Announces Organizational Changes For Costa Coffee, Innocent Drinks

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Co. (KO), Friday announced that Innocent Drinks and Costa Coffee will report to the company's Europe operating unit, starting Jan. 1, 2025.

The changes are expected to streamline and simplify the current organizational structure. Following the changes, Costa will remain a stand-alone business.

Currently, Coca-Cola's stock is trading at $65.25, down 0.09 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

