Coca-Cola Announces Organizational Changes For Costa Coffee, Innocent Drinks

November 01, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Co. (KO), Friday announced that Innocent Drinks and Costa Coffee will report to the company's Europe operating unit, starting Jan. 1, 2025.

The changes are expected to streamline and simplify the current organizational structure. Following the changes, Costa will remain a stand-alone business.

Currently, Coca-Cola's stock is trading at $65.25, down 0.09 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
