Coca-Cola and PepsiCo Both Saw the Health Trend Coming. Only One of Them Actually Got Ahead of It.

Key Points

Coca-Cola's early push into zero-sugar drinks is paying off with stronger growth and market share gains.

PepsiCo's stock is cheaper and offers a higher yield, but its turnaround story remains unproven.

The better business isn't always the better stock, but Coke still looks like the stronger long-term bet.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

For years, both Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) talked about the same shift: Consumers were pulling back from sugar and reaching for lighter, healthier drinks. Seeing a trend and getting ahead of it are two very different things, though. And the latest quarter makes clear that only one of these giants actually did the hard work early. And it's not close.

Coca-Cola got out in front

The proof is in Coke's second-quarter results, and it runs right through its zero-sugar lineup. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar grew 16% globally, and not in one lucky region but across every geographic segment. Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Light added another 7%, led by North America and Asia. This is not a fluke. It is the payoff from investing earlier, more broadly, and more inventively in sugar-free and functional drinks.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

You can see that same instinct in what Coke is launching. It's rolling out Coca-Cola Zero Zero, a drink with zero sugar, zero calories, and zero caffeine, across Asia and Latin America. It introduced Bodyarmor Fit, a zero-sugar sparkling sports drink with electrolytes. Powerade volume jumped 8%. All that innovation helped drive a full 5% volume gain and 6% organic revenue growth for the quarter.

PepsiCo got caught flat-footed

Pepsi's quarter told the opposite story. Its North American beverage volume fell 4%, and its North American food business saw organic revenue slip 2%. Core operating margin contracted to 16.8%, and overall organic revenue grew just 2.4%, well behind Coke's 6%.

The language from management was just as telling as the numbers. Pepsi cited the need to "restate certain global brands" and to invest in "affordability initiatives." Translated, that signals brand fatigue and pricing pressure, a company repositioning and discounting to win back shoppers rather than leading them somewhere new. Tellingly, Pepsi merely affirmed its full-year guidance instead of raising it. When one rival is accelerating and the other is playing defense, the gap speaks for itself.

But is Coke's edge already priced in?

Here's where it gets interesting for investors, because the market isn't blind. Everyone can see that Coke is winning, and the stock reflects it. Coca-Cola trades at a clear premium to PepsiCo, while Pepsi sits at a cheaper valuation with a noticeably higher dividend yield. So the real question is not which company is executing better, since that is plainly Coke. It's whether you're paying up for a story the whole market already knows.

That premium is the catch. A lot of Coke's operational edge is arguably baked into its price, which can mute future upside even if the business keeps humming. Pepsi, meanwhile, is the classic beaten-down value setup: cheaper, higher-yielding, and pushed by activist investors to fix its brands and sharpen its snacks and pricing. If that turnaround gains traction, the room for a positive surprise is larger simply because expectations are lower.

My honest read is that these two stocks suit two different investors. Coca-Cola is the higher-quality business, clearly winning the health shift, and it deserves a premium, though that premium means you're buying momentum near full price rather than a bargain. PepsiCo is the cheaper, higher-income, higher-risk bet on a recovery that hasn't yet shown up in the numbers.

If I had to choose one to buy today, I would lean toward Coca-Cola, because paying a fair price for the clear winner of a durable trend tends to beat gambling on a laggard's fix. But I wouldn't dismiss Pepsi. Its low price and fat yield mean it doesn't need to win the health race to reward patient investors; it just needs to stop losing it. The trend is real, and for now, only Coke has truly gotten ahead of it.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,463!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,290!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2026.

Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.