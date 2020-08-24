Coca Cola Amatil Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CCLAF

In trading on Monday, shares of Coca Cola Amatil Ltd (Symbol: CCLAF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.62, changing hands as high as $6.77 per share. Coca Cola Amatil Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCLAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCLAF's low point in its 52 week range is $4.47 per share, with $8.485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.77.

