Coca-Cola: Are Its Dividend Growth Prospects Shrinking?

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has established itself as one of the most trustworthy long-term investments. The company is considered a top pick among dividend-oriented investors who have enjoyed decades of growing dividends. With Coca-Cola being the largest non-alcoholic beverage corporation globally, it's clear why dividend investors find its product diversification qualities and predictable cash flows rather appealing.

The Coca-Cola Company is often praised for its lengthy shareholder capital return history, including 60 years of successive annual dividend hikes. Hence, the company boasts the title of Dividend Aristocrat. Two months ago, in fact, the company announced its 60th annual dividend hike, with the dividend growth starting to reaccelerate.

While Coca-Cola is likely to continue growing its capital returns for decades to come, I remain cautious of the stock's current valuation multiples relative to the company's rather underwhelming growth prospects.

Accordingly, I am neutral on the stock.

Q1 Results: What to Expect?

Moving towards its upcoming Q1 results, it's important to note that Coca-Cola is coming from a mixed Q4.

Revenues came in at $9.5 billion, nearly 11% higher versus Q4 2020. Specifically, organic revenues rose 9% year-over-year, supported by a 10% gain in pricing and mix, offset by a 1% reduction in volume. The highlight of Coca-Cola's last report was that organic sales in EMEA leaped 17%, while North America also reported a bold 14% boost.

Regarding the overall product mix, Hydration, Sports, Coffee, and Tea sales rose 12% during the quarter, while Nutrition, Juice, Dairy, and Plant-Based Beverages gained by a satisfactory 11%. Surprisingly, Sparkling Soft Drinks also reported decent growth of around 8%. Hence, the company indeed experienced relatively strong growth levels across its portfolio of brands.

The Effects of the Ongoing War on Margins

That said, there are some headwinds to consider. Coca-Cola's operating margin in Q4 came in at 22.1% on an adjusted basis compared to 27.3% in the prior-year period. This was due to significant marketing investments. Further, last month the company announced it had suspended its operations in Russia amid the country's aggression toward its neighboring country.

As a result, it's quite likely that this will have an effect on Coca-Cola's international sales and, consequently, on margins. Coca-Cola's operations in Russia and Ukraine made up around 2% of the company's net operating revenue last year, which may sound like a miniature number.

However, we need to consider Coca-Cola's production in the country as well. In the first half of last year, Coca-Cola produced 1.35 billion liters of beverages at 10 plants in Russia. Thus, combined with Coca-Cola's efforts to increase its production in other countries to compensate for this loss of product, it's quite likely to see operating margins compress further in the short-to-medium term.

Another hit in profitability in the company's upcoming results could stem from the overall rise in costs amid elevated inflation levels. In March, U.S. monthly producer prices (PPI) rose by the most it has increased in more than 12 years. It accelerated from last month to 11.2% year-over-year.

Thus, considering that Coca-Cola is unlikely to raise prices that much, the ongoing inflationary environment could negatively impact the company's margins too.

Can the Dividend Grow Faster?

Coca-Cola has managed to unfailingly increase its dividend payments for decades. As mentioned earlier, the company recently celebrated its 60th annual dividend increase, which was at a rather surprising rate to their credit. The 4.8% increase was the highest since 2018 and higher than its eight-year dividend per share CAGR of 4.68%, which could indicate an acceleration in dividend growth.

Remember, however, that Coca-Cola has recorded a relatively stagnated net income over the past decade, with any per-share net income increase primarily backed by stock buybacks during this period.

As Coca-Cola continued to hike its dividend during these years while its earnings stayed fixed, the payout ratio gradually squeezed. The dividend, in fact, comprised the majority of net income over the past few years and even temporarily exceeded net income levels during the pandemic.

One argument here could be that excluding depreciation, amortization, and other non-cash items, the payouts could be better covered by Coca-Cola's free cash flow. The company needs to cover dividends of $1.76 (DPS) times 4.3 billion (shares outstanding) = ~$7.56 billion. Thus, management's free cash flow outlook of $10.5 billion for the year should sufficiently cover the dividend.

Overall, I have mixed feelings about Coca-Cola's dividend. On the one hand, earnings could potentially be squeezed in the coming quarters following the situation in Ukraine.

On the other hand, the latest dividend hike's pace points in the other direction. In any case, I doubt the company will not resort to slowing down dividend growth going forward if earnings don't expand faster in the near term.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Coca-Cola has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 10 Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months. At $67.71, the average Coca-Cola price target implies 4.4% upside potential.

The Takeaway

The Coca-Cola Company is, without a doubt, a trustworthy business. Few companies can match its prolonged track record of growing dividends and overall shareholder value-creation history.

Despite the latest dividend hike indicating a revival of the dividend growth pace, I believe that Coca-Cola will struggle to continue to meaningfully grow the dividend unless its earnings grow notably moving forward. The ongoing situation in Ukraine, combined with inflationary pressures, could further compress the company's margins, which is certainly not a good indicator.

Combined with the fact that Coca-Cola's forward P/E currently stands at a 20-year-high of ~26.5, I find the stock rather overpriced. Accordingly, I remain neutral on the stock.

