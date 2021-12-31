Coca-Cola: Another Company Succumbs to the Everything Bubble

Beverage company Coca-Cola (KO) has been singing the global growth song since the early 1900s, and not surprisingly, it's still in full force many decades later. A 135-year search for growth has resulted in countless PowerPoint presentations and multiple branding consulting firms going back decades. Then, of course, there's KO's classic 1971 "I'd like to teach the world to sing (in perfect harmony)" commercial.

Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories generating $38 billion in revenues. The current market cap is $254 billion.

Its most recent marketing slogan is "refresh the world and make a difference." The company's portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, and other sparkling soft drinks (which is the new word for soda pop).

Hydration, sports, coffee, and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest, and Ayataka. Nutrition, juice, dairy, and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, Innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS.

Asset-Light Model

Coca-Cola maintains an asset-light model in which bottling operations are left to other entities around the world. The company primarily sells concentrates, or the liquid underlying its beverage brands. An asset-light model is inherently more stable for margins and driven by the power of the brands.

So, it focuses on driving brand marketing and innovation that supports its brands, and boy, do they have PowerPoint presentations to prove it. They are chock-full of corporate-speak buzz words such as "innovation lenses", "data-driven RGMs", and "zero-based work".

Basically, the company believes that the beverage business is not a commodity business, but a pure branded-type enterprise with strong pricing power.

Addressable Market

The company believes there are significant long-term growth opportunities for both the nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) category and their products in particular.

Commercial beverages represent approximately 70% of beverage consumption in the developed world. KO has a 20% share of cold, nonalcoholic beverages with a very small position in hot, nonalcoholic beverages today.

In the developing and emerging markets, only about 30% of beverage consumption is commercialized, and the company's share position within that is about 50% of what it is in the developed world. The developing and emerging world represents 80% of the world's population, with approximately 6 billion people.

Financial Results

Q3 2021 results were strong as KO is somewhat of a recovery play. Net revenues grew 16% to $10 billion, while organic revenues grew 14%.

Revenue performance included 8% growth in concentrate sales and 6% growth in price/mix. Revenue growth was broad-based with notable strength in markets where COVID-19-related uncertainty is abating quicker than in other regions.

Adjusted operating margins decreased to 30.0% from 30.4%, largely due to a significant increase in sales and marketing expenses during the period. Comparable EPS increased 18% to $0.65.

Year-to-date cash flow from operations was $9.2 billion, up $3.0 billion versus the prior year, which was primarily driven by strong business performance and positive working capital initiatives. Year-to-date free cash flow was $8.5 billion.

The company has provided updated long-term guidance in recent investor presentations. These include organic revenue growth of 4%-6%, operating income growth of 6%-8%, and EPS growth of 7%-9%. Free cash flow conversion ratio is expected to be 90%-95%.

Valuation

KO stock has rarely been dirt cheap due to its world-class branding and prodigious cash flow due to its asset-light business model. In addition, a prominent 10% owner in Warren Buffett brings some prestige and stability to the stock. It is one of his oldest positions at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and has provided some of his best returns. The stock is up over 2,000% since he began buying shares 33 years ago.

KO stock sells for almost 26x 2021 estimated EPS and 24x 2022 estimated EPS. The usually high dividend yield is down to 2.85% because of recent stock appreciation.

I believe that despite firing on all cylinders with plenty of growth opportunities ahead of them, a purchase at these valuation levels with the stock trading at all-time highs would not produce good returns over the next three to five years.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, KO has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buy ratings and two Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $62, the average Coca-Cola price target implies 5.3% upside potential.

