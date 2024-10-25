Cobre Limited Strengthens Governance Transparency

Cobre Limited (AU:CBE) has released an update.

Cobre Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to corporate governance by releasing an updated statement outlining its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The company has made this information accessible on its website, emphasizing transparency and accountability to its stakeholders. This move is likely to bolster investor confidence as it demonstrates Cobre’s dedication to maintaining high governance standards.

