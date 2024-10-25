News & Insights

Cobre Limited Strengthens Governance in Line with ASX Standards

Cobre Limited (AU:CBE) has released an update.

Cobre Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Principles and Recommendations for FY2024, outlining its compliance and any deviations. The company emphasizes transparency in the roles and responsibilities of its board and management, as well as thorough checks for directors and executives, ensuring shareholders receive all relevant information. This approach aims to bolster investor confidence and align with best governance practices.

