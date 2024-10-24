News & Insights

Cobre Limited Moves Forward with Ngami Project Plans

October 24, 2024 — 08:59 pm EDT

Cobre Limited (AU:CBE) has released an update.

Cobre Limited has retracted its earlier announcement about the Ngami Copper Project’s economic prospects due to non-compliance with ASX listing rules. The company plans to proceed with further exploration, including 9,000 meters of drilling and metallurgical testing, to develop a compliant scoping study. Recent hydrogeological and metallurgical test results show promising copper recovery rates, paving the way for future developments.

Stocks
TipRanks
