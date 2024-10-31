News & Insights

Stocks

Cobre Limited to Issue Over 107 Million New Securities

October 31, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cobre Limited (AU:CBE) has released an update.

Cobre Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, planning to release over 107 million new securities, including unlisted options and ordinary fully paid shares. This move could attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the stock market as the company expands its financial footprint.

For further insights into AU:CBE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.