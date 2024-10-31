Cobre Limited to Issue Over 107 Million New Securities

Cobre Limited (AU:CBE) has released an update.

Cobre Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, planning to release over 107 million new securities, including unlisted options and ordinary fully paid shares. This move could attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the stock market as the company expands its financial footprint.

