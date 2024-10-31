News & Insights

Cobre Limited Advances Copper and Quartz Exploration

October 31, 2024

Cobre Limited (AU:CBE) has released an update.

Cobre Limited has made significant strides in its exploration activities during the latest quarter, notably engaging in a potential joint venture with a BHP subsidiary for its Kitlanya Copper Projects in Botswana. The company’s efforts in the Kalahari Copper Belt, including promising hydrogeological tests at the Ngami Copper Project, have bolstered confidence in advancing their projects. Additionally, Cobre’s initiatives in Australia, such as identifying high-purity quartz at the Perrinvale Project, highlight its diverse and strategic efforts to enhance its mineral exploration portfolio.

