Cobram Estate Olives Expands Market Presence with New Shares

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. (AU:CBO) has released an update.
Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. has announced the quotation of 923,309 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, dated November 28, 2024. This move could appeal to investors looking to engage with a company expanding its market presence through increased share availability.
