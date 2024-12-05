Cobram Estate Olives Director Increases Shareholding

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. (AU:CBO) has released an update.

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. has reported a change in the securities holdings of its director, Samuel James Beaton, with an acquisition of 6,727 fully paid ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan. This adjustment reflects his continued investment and confidence in the company’s prospects. Beaton’s holdings now include 387,699 ordinary shares alongside existing holdings and options.

