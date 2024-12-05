News & Insights

Stocks

Cobram Estate Olives Director Increases Shareholding

December 05, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. (AU:CBO) has released an update.

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. has reported a change in the director’s interest as Craig Peter Ball increased his holdings by 77,522 fully paid ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan related to the FY2024 Final Dividend. This move brings Ball’s total direct and indirect holdings to over 4.46 million shares, signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

