Cobram Estate Olives Director Increases Shareholding

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. has reported a change in the director’s interest as Craig Peter Ball increased his holdings by 77,522 fully paid ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan related to the FY2024 Final Dividend. This move brings Ball’s total direct and indirect holdings to over 4.46 million shares, signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

