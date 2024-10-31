News & Insights

Cobram Estate Olives Announces Dividend for Shareholders

October 31, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. (AU:CBO) has released an update.

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. has announced a dividend of AUD 0.033 per share for its ordinary fully paid shareholders, with key dates including an ex-date of November 7, 2024, and a payment date of November 28, 2024. This announcement is likely to interest investors looking for returns from their stock holdings in the agricultural sector.

