Cobram Estate Olives Announces Dividend for Shareholders

Cobram Estate Olives Ltd. has announced a dividend of AUD 0.033 per share for its ordinary fully paid shareholders, with key dates including an ex-date of November 7, 2024, and a payment date of November 28, 2024. This announcement is likely to interest investors looking for returns from their stock holdings in the agricultural sector.

