Cobram Estate Director Expands Share Holdings

David Wills, a director at Cobram Estate Olives Ltd, has increased his direct holdings in the company by acquiring 1,765 fully paid ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan. The acquisition raises his total shareholding to 101,765 shares, underscoring his confidence in the company’s prospects. This move may pique the interest of investors tracking insider activities for potential stock market opportunities.

