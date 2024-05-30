Cobra Resources Advances Rare Earth ISR Mining

Cobra Resources Plc (GB:COBR) has released an update.

Cobra Resources Plc has announced encouraging re-assay results from its Boland discovery, affirming the continuity and scalability of rare earth mineralization conducive to in situ recovery (ISR) mining. The results show potential for a significant footprint expansion of the mineralization, with high-grade intersections and a unique geology that supports ISR as a low-cost, environmentally friendly mining method. The company anticipates full metallurgical testing results in June and is advancing towards a maiden resource at Boland, with a strategic focus on establishing a cost-effective production pathway.

For further insights into GB:COBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.