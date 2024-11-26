News & Insights

Cobra Resources Advances Boland Project with £1.7M Funding

November 26, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Cobra Resources Plc (GB:COBR) has released an update.

Cobra Resources has successfully completed a second bench scale in situ recovery (ISR) study at its Boland Project in South Australia, demonstrating exceptional permeability and raising £1.7 million to further advance its rare earth element exploration. The funds will be used to enhance resource definition, regional exploration, and scaled ISR testing, potentially positioning Cobra as a competitive player in the rare earth market. With promising results and strong investor support, Cobra aims to accelerate the commercialisation of its low-cost ISR mining operation.

