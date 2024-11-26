Cobra Resources Advances Boland Project with £1.7M Funding

Cobra Resources Plc (GB:COBR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cobra Resources has successfully completed a second bench scale in situ recovery (ISR) study at its Boland Project in South Australia, demonstrating exceptional permeability and raising £1.7 million to further advance its rare earth element exploration. The funds will be used to enhance resource definition, regional exploration, and scaled ISR testing, potentially positioning Cobra as a competitive player in the rare earth market. With promising results and strong investor support, Cobra aims to accelerate the commercialisation of its low-cost ISR mining operation.
For further insights into GB:COBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
- Palantir’s Gets New Street-High Price Target from Analysts on Nasdaq Shift
- ‘A Leader in the Modern Knudsen Movement’: Bank of America Applauds Palantir Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.