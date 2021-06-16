World Markets

Cobalt supply must double by 2030 to meet demand - Trafigura exec

Contributor
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Published

Cobalt supply will need to double by 2030 from current levels to meet surging demand for the key ingredient used in electric vehicles, commodity trading house Trafigura's head of nickel and cobalt trading said on Wednesday.

Adds details

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Cobalt supply will need to double by 2030 from current levels to meet surging demand for the key ingredient used in electric vehicles, commodity trading house Trafigura's head of nickel and cobalt trading said on Wednesday.

"We estimate that we need twice as much (cobalt) supply by 2030," Socrates Economou told an online conference hosted by the Financial Times.

Economou added that artisanal supply of cobalt, which is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will likely reach 10,000 tonnes compared to 20,000 tonnes in 2019.

Total supply of cobalt in 2020 was 126,500 tonnes, according to consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular