Cobalt supply must double by 2030 to meet demand - Trafigura exec

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Cobalt supply will need to double by 2030 from current levels to meet surging demand for the key ingredient used in electric vehicles, Trafigura's head of nickel and cobalt trading said on Wednesday.

"We estimate that we need twice as much (cobalt) supply by 2030," Socrates Economou told an online conference hosted by the Financial Times.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Jan Harvey)

