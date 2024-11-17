Cobalt Blue to Issue New Securities in Capital Raising

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. is set to issue up to 84,494,949 fully paid ordinary securities as part of a non-renounceable pro rata offer. This move is aimed at raising capital as the company progresses with its strategic initiatives. Investors can expect the offer to close on December 12, 2024, with the issuance of securities scheduled for December 18, 2024.

