News & Insights

Stocks

Cobalt Blue to Issue New Securities in Capital Raising

November 17, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. is set to issue up to 84,494,949 fully paid ordinary securities as part of a non-renounceable pro rata offer. This move is aimed at raising capital as the company progresses with its strategic initiatives. Investors can expect the offer to close on December 12, 2024, with the issuance of securities scheduled for December 18, 2024.

For further insights into AU:COB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBBHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.