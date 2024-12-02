Cobalt Blue Holdings Updates on Director’s Stock Interests

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited announces a change in the director’s interest as Hugh Keller’s 333,333 performance rights lapsed due to unmet conditions. The company continues to hold a total of 2,867,091 ordinary shares, emphasizing the importance of performance metrics in stock rewards. This update reflects the dynamic nature of stock performance and director incentives in the financial market.
