Cobalt Blue Holdings Launches New Share Entitlement Offer

November 17, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. has announced a 1 for 5 pro-rata entitlement offer to raise capital through the issuance of new ordinary shares priced at $0.072 each. This move aims to bolster the company’s financial position and is available to eligible shareholders, aligning with regulatory requirements. Interested investors are encouraged to review the official offer booklet for detailed participation instructions.

