Cobalt Blue Holdings Launches $6.08 Million Rights Issue

November 17, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. announces a non-renounceable rights issue aimed at raising up to $6.08 million by offering new shares at a 10% discount. This move allows eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to purchase one new share for every five held, with the funds supporting projects like the Kwinana Cobalt Refinery and other strategic reviews. The entitlement issue opens on November 26, 2024, and closes on December 12, 2024.

