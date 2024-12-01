Cobalt Blue Holdings Extends Rights Issue Offer

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. has announced an update to its securities issuance, extending the closing date for its non-renounceable rights issue offer to December 20, 2024. This extension provides investors with additional time to participate in the offer, reflecting the company’s strategic adjustments to accommodate market conditions.

