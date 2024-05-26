Cobalt Blue Holdings Announces Director Departure

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited has announced that Robert McDonald ceased to be a director of the company as of May 21, 2024. Prior to his departure, McDonald held a significant interest in the firm, with 1,789,052 ordinary shares and 333,333 performance rights through The Minera Group Pty Ltd, where he had a relevant interest.

