Cobalt Blue Holdings’ AGM Resolutions All Approved

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, indicating strong shareholder support for key business decisions. The resolutions included re-electing a director, approving future share issues, and amending the company’s constitution. This outcome underscores the company’s strategic focus and potential for future growth in the market.

