News & Insights

Stocks

Cobalt Blue Holdings Advances Cobalt Refinery Project

October 30, 2024 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. is making strides in its Kwinana Cobalt Refinery project, focusing on refining processes and feedstock sourcing. The company is optimizing its cobalt sulphate production and exploring nickel electrowinning as a by-product. With engineering support from Tetra Tech, Cobalt Blue is advancing towards detailed design and permitting stages.

For further insights into AU:COB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBBHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.