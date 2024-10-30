Cobalt Blue Holdings Advances Cobalt Refinery Project

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. is making strides in its Kwinana Cobalt Refinery project, focusing on refining processes and feedstock sourcing. The company is optimizing its cobalt sulphate production and exploring nickel electrowinning as a by-product. With engineering support from Tetra Tech, Cobalt Blue is advancing towards detailed design and permitting stages.

For further insights into AU:COB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.