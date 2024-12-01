Cobalt Blue Extends Share Offer Deadline to Boost Projects

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. has extended the closing date for its pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue, offering one new share for every five shares held at $0.072 each, to December 20, 2024. This extension allows eligible shareholders more time to participate, and includes a shortfall facility for those who wish to purchase additional shares. The funds raised will support projects like the Kwinana Cobalt Refinery and strategic reviews.
