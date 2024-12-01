Cobalt Blue Extends Share Offer Deadline to Boost Projects

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. has extended the closing date for its pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue, offering one new share for every five shares held at $0.072 each, to December 20, 2024. This extension allows eligible shareholders more time to participate, and includes a shortfall facility for those who wish to purchase additional shares. The funds raised will support projects like the Kwinana Cobalt Refinery and strategic reviews.

For further insights into AU:COB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.