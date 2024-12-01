News & Insights

Stocks

Cobalt Blue Extends Share Offer Deadline to Boost Projects

December 01, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. has extended the closing date for its pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue, offering one new share for every five shares held at $0.072 each, to December 20, 2024. This extension allows eligible shareholders more time to participate, and includes a shortfall facility for those who wish to purchase additional shares. The funds raised will support projects like the Kwinana Cobalt Refinery and strategic reviews.

For further insights into AU:COB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBBHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.