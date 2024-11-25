Cobalt Blue Announces Entitlement Issue for Shareholders

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. has announced the dispatch of materials for its pro rata non-renounceable entitlement issue, allowing eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to access the Entitlement Issue Offer Booklet and participate online. The offer, which was opened following an announcement on November 18, 2024, is set to close on December 12, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to review the offer details before making participation decisions.
For further insights into AU:COB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Cash Out,’ Says Investor About Super Micro Computer Stock
- ‘It’s Time for a Downgrade,’ Says Analyst About Nvidia Stock
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.