Cobalt Blue Announces Entitlement Issue for Shareholders

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. has announced the dispatch of materials for its pro rata non-renounceable entitlement issue, allowing eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to access the Entitlement Issue Offer Booklet and participate online. The offer, which was opened following an announcement on November 18, 2024, is set to close on December 12, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to review the offer details before making participation decisions.

