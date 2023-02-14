Coatue Management Now Owns 0.80% of Confluent, Inc. (CFLT)

Fintel reports that Coatue Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.23MM shares of Confluent, Inc. Class A (CFLT). This represents 0.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.47MM shares and 9.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 80.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.63% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Confluent, Inc. is $30.72. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.63% from its latest reported closing price of $26.80.

The projected annual revenue for Confluent, Inc. is $782MM, an increase of 33.54%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Confluent, Inc.. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFLT is 0.29%, a decrease of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 146,582K shares. The put/call ratio of CFLT is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 14,680K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 13,716K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,456K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 9.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,425K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,924K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFLT by 25.96% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,189K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,653K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Confluent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

