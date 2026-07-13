Coatue and Baillie Gifford Are Circling SK Hynix's Nasdaq Debut

Key Points

Some of the world's best-known tech investors are backing SK Hynix, signaling confidence in its long-term AI opportunity.

SK Hynix's leadership in AI memory chips is attracting strong institutional demand, but the memory business is still highly cyclical.

Following smart money can be a useful clue, but investors should focus on valuation and industry risks, not just who else is buying.

10 stocks we like better than SK Hynix ›

A record-setting stock listing grabs attention for its size, but I always find the more useful question is who's actually buying. In the case of SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY), the South Korean memory-chip giant that just staged the biggest-ever U.S. debut by a foreign company, the answer includes some of the most respected names in growth investing.

Marquee firms Coatue Management and Baillie Gifford, along with Situational Awareness, signaled plans to buy up to $7 billion of the stock between them. When investors of that caliber elbow their way to the front of the line, it's worth understanding why.

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Who's circling SK Hynix -- and why that matters

These aren't casual dabblers. Baillie Gifford is a Scottish firm famous for making early, patient bets on transformative technology companies and holding them for years, having backed some of the biggest tech winners of the past decade well before the crowd caught on. Coatue is a technology-focused investment firm with deep roots in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) world, the kind of shop that lives and breathes chip cycles. Their interest carries weight precisely because both have long track records of identifying durable winners rather than chasing quick pops.

They were far from alone. SK Hynix's offering was more than seven times oversubscribed, drawing roughly $171.5 billion in order requests for a sale that ultimately raised about $26.5 billion at $149 per receipt. Sovereign wealth funds, technology specialists, and global long-only managers all crowded in. But the presence of Coatue and Baillie Gifford specifically is the detail that tells you this wasn't just index funds mechanically buying a new large-cap; it was conviction money choosing to show up.

What they're betting on with SK Hynix

The thesis behind the enthusiasm comes down to one product. SK Hynix makes more of the world's high-bandwidth memory than anyone, which is the specialized chips that sit beside AI processors and feed them data fast enough to keep them running. It's a critical supplier to Nvidia, and it has consistently been first to develop each new generation of that memory, which keeps it at the front of the line for the most advanced AI systems.

With the memory shortage expected to persist into 2027, investors such as Baillie Gifford and Coatue appear to be betting that SK Hynix's lead is durable and that AI-driven demand has a long runway. A clean, liquid way to own that leader simply didn't exist for U.S. investors until this listing, which only sharpened the appetite.

Following smart money has its limits

Here's where I'd pump the brakes a little. It's tempting to treat a stock as a buy just because famous investors are buying it, but that logic has real holes. Firms like these operate with long time horizons and deep pockets, and they can absorb losses on a single position that would sting an ordinary investor far more.

They also bought into this debut during a rough patch for memory stocks, which had tumbled into a bear market just days earlier, a reminder that even the smart money is wading into a notoriously cyclical, boom-and-bust industry. Heavy institutional demand reflects excitement about the future, not a guarantee of returns, and plenty of hot listings have cooled after the initial rush faded.

The fact that Coatue and Baillie Gifford are circling SK Hynix is a genuine vote of confidence in the AI memory story from investors who have earned the right to be taken seriously. That's useful context, and it suggests the appetite for this trade runs deeper than a single week's headlines. If you're drawn in by the company these investors keep, do the work they would: Understand that SK Hynix's fortunes rise and fall with a cyclical industry, that its shares have already climbed sharply, and that owning the leader is only worth it at a price that leaves room for things to occasionally go wrong.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.