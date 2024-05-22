News & Insights

Coats Group plc Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 11:48 am EDT

Coats Group plc (GB:COA) has released an update.

Coats Group plc, a leader in thread manufacturing and innovative materials, has successfully passed all resolutions at the recent AGM, with strong shareholder support evidenced by proxy votes from 88% of the issued share capital. Ordinary and special resolutions, ranging from the approval of annual reports and remuneration to the re-election of board members, were approved by significant majorities. The company continues its commitment to sustainability, innovation, andglobal marketleadership.

