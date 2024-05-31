Coastal Greenland Delays Key Shareholder Circular

Coastal Greenland Limited (HK:1124) has released an update.

Coastal Greenland Limited has announced a delay in dispatching a key circular to shareholders, which was initially slated for release by 31 May 2024. The circular is critical as it contains detailed information about the substantial disposal agreement involving Asiafame Development Limited shares and other financial data of the company. Shareholders can now expect to receive the circular by 15 July 2024.

For further insights into HK:1124 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.