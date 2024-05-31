News & Insights

Stocks

Coastal Greenland Delays Key Shareholder Circular

May 31, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Coastal Greenland Limited (HK:1124) has released an update.

Coastal Greenland Limited has announced a delay in dispatching a key circular to shareholders, which was initially slated for release by 31 May 2024. The circular is critical as it contains detailed information about the substantial disposal agreement involving Asiafame Development Limited shares and other financial data of the company. Shareholders can now expect to receive the circular by 15 July 2024.

For further insights into HK:1124 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.