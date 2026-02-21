This Coastal Florida City Offers the Classic Retirement Lifestyle -- but Here's What Retirees Should Know First

Key Points

In the heart of beautiful Brevard County, Florida is the city of Palm Bay. It may not be as famous as the two cities it sits midway between -- Jacksonville and Miami -- but it's a gem.

It's also the ideal spot for a mild climate, nearby beaches and parks, no state income tax, and a wide range of housing options. Perhaps it's natural that Brevard, the county that surrounds Palm Bay, made The Motley Fool's "The 50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026."

If you're intrigued, here's more of what you'll find in Palm Bay.

Cost of living

There may be something to living in a slightly inland coastal city because the overall cost of living in Palm Bay is 4.4% lower than the national average and 7.3% lower than the state of Florida's. The price of groceries comes in slightly under the national average, thanks, in part, to local taxes and regulations.

Access to healthcare

It's no secret that Florida is home to millions of retirees, and accessible healthcare is vital in retirement. You can find a wide range of medical services in Palm Bay and the surrounding county, including the nearby Health First Palm Bay Hospital.

In addition, many healthcare providers in the Palm Bay area offer programs designed specifically for seniors. These programs focus on important issues, such as wellness and preventative care.

Community vibe

Maybe it has something to do with being in the South, but Palm Bay is known for its friendliness. If you're interested in branching out, it won't take you long to find your group.

The big meetup spot in town is the Greater Palm Bay Senior and Activity Center, which offers everything from fitness classes to games like bunco, dominoes, and cornhole, as well as line dancing. It's also the spot for regular bingo games. If you're interested in travel, the center offers fully planned day trips, land tours, and cruises.

Another advantage of living in a state rich with retirees is the number of lifelong learning opportunities available. You can take advantage of various educational programs at local colleges or attend one of the many workshops and lectures offered at nearby cultural institutions and libraries.

The point is, there's something for pretty much every retiree in town.

Ways to have fun

If you're into water fun, you may fall in love with Palm Bay's location. The city itself is situated along the Indian River Lagoon, part of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It's separated from direct access to the Atlantic Ocean only by a narrow barrier island. However, Atlantic beaches are minutes away.

With access to the Intracoastal Waterway and Indian River Lagoon, you can fish for bass and bluegill. Or if you prefer, you can take a guided offshore excursion in search of sport fish. Here's a sample of other fun activities available to Palm Bay residents:

Visit the 130-acre, ADA-accessible Turkey Creek Sanctuary, where you can spot manatees, otters, alligators, and other animals, or spend a day bird hunting.

Spend time at the Kennedy Space Center, less than an hour away on Merritt Island.

Enjoy time at the Brevard Zoo in nearby Melbourne.

If Palm Bay sounds good but doesn't quite fit the bill, check out The Motley Fool's "Best Places to Retire in the South in 2026."

