Coastal Financial Q1 Profit Up, Net Interest Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) Tuesday reported net income of $9.73 million, or $0.63 per share for the first quarter, higher than $6.8 million, or $0.50 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, 4 analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income increased to $76.06 million from $62.21 million last year.

Provision for credit losses was $55.78 million, lower than $83.16 million a year ago.

