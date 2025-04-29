Markets
Coastal Financial Q1 Profit Up, Net Interest Income Rises

April 29, 2025 — 09:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) Tuesday reported net income of $9.73 million, or $0.63 per share for the first quarter, higher than $6.8 million, or $0.50 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, 4 analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income increased to $76.06 million from $62.21 million last year.

Provision for credit losses was $55.78 million, lower than $83.16 million a year ago.

