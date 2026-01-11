Coastal Financial Insider Sells Another $1.3 Million in Stock as Shares Rise 47%

Key Points

Eric Sprink, the CEO of Coast FInancial, sold 11,000 shares of the regional bank over two days at a weighted average price of around $116.69 per share, for a total of $1.28 million.

The transaction reduced direct holdings by 5.61%, with post-sale direct ownership at 182,884 shares.

No indirect sales were reported; all shares sold were held directly, with indirect positions unchanged.

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric Sprink executed open-market sales totaling 11,000 shares for approximately $1.28 million on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 11,000 Transaction value $1.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 182,884 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,085 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $21.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($116.69); post-transaction value based on Wednesday market close ($116.69).

Key questions

How significant is this disposition in the context of Sprink's historical trading activity?

This sale of 11,000 shares is moderately above Sprink's recent median sell size of 9,600.5 shares, but the proportion of direct holdings sold (5.61%) is above his recent median of 4.08% per sale, a function of diminishing available shares.

This sale of 11,000 shares is moderately above Sprink's recent median sell size of 9,600.5 shares, but the proportion of direct holdings sold (5.61%) is above his recent median of 4.08% per sale, a function of diminishing available shares.

Direct ownership decreased from 195,969 to 182,884 shares, while indirect holdings—comprising custodial and spousal accounts totaling 2,085 shares—remained unchanged, reflecting no shift in indirect exposure.

Direct ownership decreased from 195,969 to 182,884 shares, while indirect holdings—comprising custodial and spousal accounts totaling 2,085 shares—remained unchanged, reflecting no shift in indirect exposure.

Sprink has completed 10 sell transactions since October, consistent with prior annualized activity, but the declining direct ownership base has led to higher percentages of holdings traded per event.

Sprink has completed 10 sell transactions since October, consistent with prior annualized activity, but the declining direct ownership base has led to higher percentages of holdings traded per event.

As of Wednesday, Coastal Financial Corporation shares closed at $117.79, near the weighted average sale price, with the stock up 47% over the past year and Sprink's direct holdings valued at approximately $21.5 million post-transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.77 billion Revenue (TTM) $409.61 million Net income (TTM) $47.72 million 1-year price change 47%

Company snapshot

Coastal Financial offers a comprehensive suite of banking products, including commercial and industrial loans, real estate financing, consumer loans, deposit accounts, and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions.

The bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region, and provides BaaS solutions for broker-dealer and digital financial service provider partners.

Coastal Financial Corporation is a regional banking institution with a focus on both traditional community banking and innovative Banking-as-a-Service partnerships. The company leverages its strong presence in the Puget Sound area and a diversified product suite to drive growth and maintain customer relevance. Strategic emphasis on BaaS and digital integration positions the company to compete effectively in the evolving financial services landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Coastal Financial has been executing well operationally, and insider activity should be weighed against how management compensation and ownership are actually constructed. In the third quarter, Coastal reported that net income rose to $13.5 million from $11 million in the precious quarter and $13.5 million one year prior. Meanwhile, loans receivable increased by $163.5 million, as deposits grew 1.5%



The Form 4 is explicit that the transactions were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which effectively removes discretion from the timing. After the sale, Sprink still directly owns 182,884 shares, with indirect holdings unchanged. More importantly, he continues to hold a substantial pipeline of unvested equity, including 38,508 time-based RSUs and 100,000 performance-based RSUs tied to multi-year targets.



Ultimately, the sale represented about 5.6% of Sprink’s direct holdings, but his economic exposure remains heavily aligned with long-term performance through unvested equity. Coastal’s valuation will ultimately track execution in BaaS and margin discipline, not routine plan-driven insider sales.

Glossary

Open-market sale: When an insider sells company shares on a public exchange, not through a private transaction.

Insider ownership: The percentage of a company’s shares held by its executives, directors, or key stakeholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned and controlled personally by an individual, not through intermediaries or trusts.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a trust, spouse, or custodial account.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing insiders must submit to report recent purchases or sales of company stock.

Weighted average price: The average price per share, weighted by the number of shares sold at each price.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset, such as company shares.

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS): A model where banks provide financial services and infrastructure to third-party businesses via APIs.

Cadence: The frequency or pattern of repeated actions, such as regular insider stock sales.

Custodial account: An account managed by one person (the custodian) for the benefit of another, often a minor.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



