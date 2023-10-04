Coastal Financial (FRA:1VD) Price Target Increased by 8.64% to 57.78

The average one-year price target for Coastal Financial (FRA:1VD) has been revised to 57.78 / share. This is an increase of 8.64% from the prior estimate of 53.18 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.06 to a high of 64.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.31% from the latest reported closing price of 40.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coastal Financial. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VD is 0.21%, an increase of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 9,413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 822K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VD by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 731K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 594K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VD by 0.26% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 564K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VD by 8.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 308K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

