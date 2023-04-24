Coastal Financial (FRA:1VD) Price Target Decreased by 5.00% to 53.47

The average one-year price target for Coastal Financial (FRA:1VD) has been revised to 53.47 / share. This is an decrease of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 56.29 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.77 to a high of 61.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.74% from the latest reported closing price of 30.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coastal Financial. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 11.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VD is 0.19%, a decrease of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 8,918K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 770K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing an increase of 20.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VD by 45.15% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 731K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 627K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VD by 4.09% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 536K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 424K shares, representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VD by 47.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 308K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VD by 12.22% over the last quarter.

