Stocks
CCB

Coastal Financial Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Deposit Growth and Investments in Technology

April 29, 2025 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Coastal Financial Corporation reports Q1 2025 financial results, showing decreased net income, increased expenses, and growth in deposits and CCBX income.

Quiver AI Summary

Coastal Financial Corporation announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $9.7 million, down from $13.4 million in the previous quarter and up from $6.8 million a year earlier. The decline in profits was attributed to increased onboarding expenses for partnerships and product implementations in its banking as a service (BaaS) segment, CCBX. However, the company noted strong deposit growth of $205.9 million and a significant increase in CCBX program fee income, up 55.2% from the same quarter last year. Total deposits reached $3.79 billion, showing robust growth primarily driven by CCBX partner programs. The CEO expressed optimism about the long-term value of recent investments and the strong pipeline of new CCBX relationships and products for the upcoming quarters. The report details various financial metrics, including net interest income growth and a slight increase in the noninterest expenses due to higher salaries and technology investments.

Potential Positives

  • Coastal Financial Corporation achieved net income of $9.7 million, representing a significant year-over-year increase compared to $6.8 million for the same quarter last year.
  • The company experienced a notable deposit growth of $205.9 million, or 5.7%, expanding total deposits to $3.79 billion, primarily driven by growth in its CCBX partner programs.
  • CCBX program fee income increased significantly by 55.2% compared to the same period in 2024, indicating strong performance and growth in the banking-as-a-service segment.
  • The company remains well-capitalized with healthy capital ratios, exceeding minimum requirements, positioning it strongly for future growth and stability.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased to $9.7 million, down from $13.4 million in the previous quarter, indicating potential concerns regarding profitability.
  • Noninterest expenses increased significantly to $72.0 million, driven by heightened salaries, benefits, and legal costs, which could raise concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.
  • Noninterest income dropped to $63.5 million, a decrease of $10.6 million compared to the prior quarter, reflecting potential challenges in revenue generation from key segments.

FAQ

What were the financial results for Coastal Financial Corporation's first quarter of 2025?

The company reported a net income of $9.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How did Coastal's deposit base change in the first quarter of 2025?

Total deposits increased by $205.9 million, reaching $3.79 billion, driven by growth in CCBX partner programs.

What contributed to increased expenses in Coastal's Q1 2025 results?

Expenses rose due to onboarding costs for new partnerships, technology investments, and higher salaries and benefits.

How has Coastal's BaaS segment performed compared to last year?

CCBX program fee income increased by 55.2% compared to the same period in 2024, totaling $6.3 million.

What strategies is Coastal Financial implementing for future growth?

The company plans to invest in technology and expand its partnerships while focusing on compliance and operational risk management.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CCB Insider Trading Activity

$CCB insiders have traded $CCB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIC M SPRINK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 30,690 shares for an estimated $2,034,494.
  • GREGORY A TISDEL sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $126,511
  • JONATHAN E SAND (EVP, Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $74,150

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $CCB stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CCB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CCB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCB forecast page.

$CCB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CCB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 04/02/2025

Full Release



EVERETT, Wash., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), through which it operates a community-focused bank segment ("community bank") with an industry leading banking as a service ("BaaS") segment ("CCBX"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, including net income of $9.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, compared to $13.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





Management Discussion of the First Quarter Results




“First quarter of 2025 was impacted by elevated expenses related to the onboarding and implementation costs of several new partnerships and products within CCBX and investments in technology, however, we anticipate that the revenue and earnings from these investments will be highly valuable over the long-term,” stated CEO Eric Sprink. “We saw high quality deposit growth of $205.9 million during the first quarter, and our CCBX program fee income continued to increase, up 55.2% compared to the same period in 2024.”





Key Points for First Quarter and Our Go-Forward Strategy






  • Positive Growth Trends within CCBX Continue.

    As of March 31, 2025 we had two partners in testing, three in implementation/onboarding, one signed LOI and have an active pipeline of new partners and new products with existing partners for the balance of 2025 and into 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $6.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $724,000, or 13.0%, from the three months ended December 31, 2024. We remain fully indemnified against fraud and 98.8% indemnified against credit risk with our CCBX partners as of March 31, 2025.





  • Investments for Growth Continues.

    Total noninterest expense of $72.0 million was up $4.6 million, or 6.8%, as compared to $67.4 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, mainly driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, legal and professional expenses and BaaS loan expense partially offset by lower BaaS fraud expense. As we increase the number of new CCBX partners and products with existing partners launching in 2025, we expect that expenses will tend to be front-loaded with a focus on compliance and operational risk before any new programs or products generate significant revenues. We remain focused on building our future revenue sources.







  • Strong Deposit Growth, Off Balance Sheet Activity Update.

    Total deposits of $3.79 billion, an increase of $205.9 million, or 5.7%, over the quarter ended December 31, 2024, driven primarily by growth in CCBX partner programs. On April 1, 2025 we launched the T-Mobile deposit program and those deposits will be reflected in the second quarter deposit totals. During the first quarter of 2025, we sold $744.6 million of loans, the majority of which were credit card receivables. We retain a portion of the fee income on sold credit card loans. As of March 31, 2025 there were 237,024 credit cards with fee earning potential, an increase of 54,575 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of 210,723 from March 31, 2024.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights




The tables below outline some of our key operating metrics.

Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024


Income Statement Data:









Interest and dividend income
$
104,907


$
102,448


$
105,165


$
97,422


$
91,742

Interest expense

28,845



30,071



32,892



31,250



29,536

Net interest income

76,062



72,377



72,273



66,172



62,206

Provision for credit losses

55,781



61,867



70,257



62,325



83,158

Net interest (expense)/ income after provision for credit losses

20,281



10,510



2,016



3,847



(20,952
)

Noninterest income

63,477



74,100



78,790



69,138



86,176

Noninterest expense

71,989



67,411



64,424



57,964



56,509

Provision for income tax

2,039



3,832



2,926



3,425



1,915

Net income

9,730



13,367



13,456



11,596



6,800













As of and for the Three Month Period



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024


Balance Sheet Data:









Cash and cash equivalents
$
624,302


$
452,513


$
484,026


$
487,245


$
515,128

Investment securities

46,991



47,321



48,620



49,213



50,090

Loans held for sale

42,132



20,600



7,565








797

Loans receivable

3,517,359



3,486,565



3,413,894



3,321,813



3,195,101

Allowance for credit losses

(183,178
)


(176,994
)


(171,674
)


(148,878
)


(139,941
)

Total assets

4,339,282



4,121,208



4,064,472



3,959,549



3,863,062

Interest bearing deposits

3,251,599



3,057,808



3,047,861



2,949,643



2,888,867

Noninterest bearing deposits

539,630



527,524



579,427



593,789



574,112

Core deposits

(1)

3,321,772



3,123,434



3,190,869



3,528,339



3,447,864

Total deposits

3,791,229



3,585,332



3,627,288



3,543,432



3,462,979

Total borrowings

47,923



47,884



47,847



47,810



47,771

Total shareholders’ equity

449,917



438,704



331,930



316,693



303,709












Share and Per Share Data



(2)



:









Earnings per share – basic
$
0.65


$
0.97


$
1.00


$
0.86


$
0.51

Earnings per share – diluted
$
0.63


$
0.94


$
0.97


$
0.84


$
0.50

Dividends per share
























Book value per share

(3)
$
29.98


$
29.37


$
24.51


$
23.54


$
22.65

Tangible book value per share

(4)
$
29.98


$
29.37


$
24.51


$
23.54


$
22.65

Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic

14,962,507



13,828,605



13,447,066



13,412,667



13,340,997

Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted

15,462,041



14,268,229



13,822,270



13,736,508



13,676,917

Shares outstanding at end of period

15,009,225



14,935,298



13,543,282



13,453,805



13,407,320

Stock options outstanding at end of period

163,932



186,354



198,370



286,119



309,069



See footnotes that follow the tables below

As of and for the Three Month Period



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024


Credit Quality Data:









Nonperforming assets

(5)

to total assets

1.30
%


1.52
%


1.63
%


1.34
%


1.42
%

Nonperforming assets

(5)

to loans receivable and OREO

1.60
%


1.80
%


1.94
%


1.60
%


1.72
%

Nonperforming loans

(5)

to total loans receivable

1.60
%


1.80
%


1.94
%


1.60
%


1.72
%

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

325.0
%


282.5
%


257.2
%


278.6
%


254.3
%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable

5.21
%


5.08
%


5.03
%


4.45
%


4.35
%

Gross charge-offs
$
53,686


$
61,585


$
53,305


$
55,207


$
58,994

Gross recoveries
$
5,486


$
5,223


$
4,516


$
2,254


$
2,036

Net charge-offs to average loans

(6)

5.57
%


6.56
%


5.60
%


6.54
%


7.30
%












Capital Ratios:










Company









Tier 1 leverage capital

10.67
%


10.78
%


8.40
%


8.31
%


8.24
%

Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.13
%


12.04
%


9.24
%


9.03
%


8.98
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.22
%


12.14
%


9.34
%


9.13
%


9.08
%

Total risk-based capital

14.73
%


14.67
%


11.89
%


11.70
%


11.70
%


Bank









Tier 1 leverage capital

10.57
%


10.64
%


9.29
%


9.24
%


9.19
%

Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.12
%


11.99
%


10.34
%


10.15
%


10.14
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.12
%


11.99
%


10.34
%


10.15
%


10.14
%

Total risk-based capital

13.42
%


13.28
%


11.63
%


11.44
%


11.43
%




































(1)
Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and time deposits.


(2)
Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.


(3)
We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.


(4)
Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated.


(5)
Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.


(6)
Annualized calculations.






Key Performance Ratios




Return on average assets ("ROA") was 0.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 1.30% and 0.73% for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.  ROA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, decreased 0.37% and increased 0.19% compared to December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Noninterest expenses were higher for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 largely due to higher salaries and employee benefits, due to annual pay increases and for new hires that contribute to our continued investments in growth, technology and risk management, legal and professional expenses and increased BaaS loan expense, which is directly related to interest earned on CCBX loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in BaaS fraud expense. Noninterest expenses were higher than the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due primarily to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and software licenses and legal and professional expenses, all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management.



Legal and professional fees in first quarter were elevated in multiple areas including compliance, BSA, audit, legal and projects as we prepare for new partners, and we may experience a similar level of expenses again in second quarter before returning to a more historical level in third quarter 2025.



Yield on earning assets and yield on loans receivable increased 0.07% and 0.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Average loans receivable as of March 31, 2025 increased $92.2 million compared to December 31, 2024 as net CCBX loans continue to grow, despite selling $744.6 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.



The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.


Three Months Ended

(unaudited)


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024












Return on average assets

(1)


0.93
%


1.30
%


1.34
%


1.21
%


0.73
%

Return on average equity

(1)


8.91
%


14.90
%


16.67
%


15.22
%


9.21
%

Yield on earnings assets

(1)


10.32
%


10.24
%


10.79
%


10.49
%


10.21
%

Yield on loans receivable

(1)


11.33
%


11.12
%


11.44
%


11.22
%


11.01
%

Cost of funds

(1)


3.11
%


3.24
%


3.62
%


3.60
%


3.52
%

Cost of deposits

(1)


3.08
%


3.21
%


3.59
%


3.58
%


3.49
%

Net interest margin

(1)


7.48
%


7.23
%


7.42
%


7.12
%


6.92
%

Noninterest expense to average assets

(1)


6.87
%


6.54
%


6.42
%


6.05
%


6.10
%

Noninterest income to average assets

(1)


6.06
%


7.19
%


7.85
%


7.22
%


9.30
%

Efficiency ratio


51.59
%


46.02
%


42.65
%


42.84
%


38.08
%

Loans receivable to deposits

(2)


93.89
%


97.82
%


94.33
%


93.75
%


92.29
%




















(1)
Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.


(2)
Includes loans held for sale.






Management Outlook; CEO Eric Sprink




“Looking ahead to the balance of 2025, elevated onboarding activity is expected to continue into the second quarter as our CCBX pipeline remains very robust with high quality and potentially impactful opportunities. We plan to continue to invest in and enhance our technology and risk management infrastructure to support our next phase of CCBX growth. Our risk reduction efforts, namely our fraud and credit indemnifications via our partners, continued to function as expected despite the volatile macroeconomics conditions towards the end of first quarter. These efforts, plus additional growth in noninterest income should help mitigate the uncertainties associated with fluctuating interest rates and provide a stable, recurring income source.” said CEO Eric Sprink.





Coastal Financial Corporation Overview




The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank, which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration.  The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.





CCBX Performance Update




Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 25 relationships, at varying stages, including two partners in testing, three in implementation/onboarding, one signed LOI as of March 31, 2025.  We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships, exploring relationships with larger more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions. We also will consider promising medium and smaller sized partners that align with our approach and terms including financial wherewithal and will continue to exit relationships where it makes sense for us to do so.



While we explore relationships with new partners we continue to expand our product offerings with existing CCBX partners. As we become more proficient in the BaaS space we aim to cultivate new relationships that align with our long-term goals. We believe that a strategy of adding new partnerships and launching new products with existing partners allows us to expand and grow our customer base with a modest increase in regulatory risk given our operational history with them. Increases in partner activity/transaction counts is positively impacting noninterest income and we expect this trend to continue as current products grow and new products are introduced . We plan to continue selling loans as part of our strategy to balance partner and lending limits, and manage the loan portfolio and credit quality. We retain a portion of the fee income for our role in processing transactions on sold credit card balances, and will continue this strategy to provide an on-going and passive revenue source with no on balance sheet risk or capital requirement.



On April 1, 2025, we went live with the T-Mobile deposit program and our second quarter deposits will include those balances. As we build our deposit base, we will be able to sweep deposits off and on the balance sheet as needed. This deposit sweep capability allows us to better manage liquidity and deposit programs. At March 31, 2025 we swept off $406.3 million in deposits for FDIC insurance and liquidity purposes. We are also launching a new suite of deposit products with RobinHood, which are expected to launch in the back half of 2025. The introduction of theses products are expected to increase deposits.



The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

As of

(unaudited)

March 31, 2025


December 31,




2024


March 31, 2024

Active
19

19

19

Friends and family / testing
2

1

1

Implementation / onboarding
3

1

1

Signed letters of intent
1

3

0

Total CCBX relationships
25

24

21








CCBX loans increased $47.2 million, or 2.9%, to $1.65 billion despite selling $744.6 million in loans during the three months ended March 31, 2025. In accordance with the program agreement for one partner, effective April 1, 2024, the portion of the CCBX portfolio that we are responsible for losses on decreased from 10% to 5%. At March 31, 2025 the portion of this portfolio for which we are responsible represented $19.9 million in loans.



The following table details the CCBX loan portfolio:































































































































































































































































































































CCBX


As of




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)


Balance


% to Total


Balance


% to Total


Balance


% to Total

Commercial and industrial loans:












Capital call lines

$
133,466



8.1
%

$
109,017



6.8
%

$
135,671



10.3
%

All other commercial & industrial loans


29,702



1.8



33,961



2.1



47,160



3.6

Real estate loans:












Residential real estate loans


285,355



17.3



267,707



16.7



265,148



20.2

Consumer and other loans:












Credit cards


532,775



32.2



528,554



33.0



505,706



38.6

Other consumer and other loans


670,026



40.6



664,780



41.4



358,528



27.3

Gross CCBX loans receivable


1,651,324



100.0
%


1,604,019



100.0
%


1,312,213



100.0
%

Net deferred origination (fees) costs


(498
)




(442
)




(394
)


Loans receivable

$
1,650,826




$
1,603,577




$
1,311,819



Loan Yield - CCBX

(1)(2)


16.88
%




16.81
%




17.74
%


































(1)
CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense.  BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.


(2)
Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.




The increase in CCBX loans in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes an increase of $24.4 million, or 22.4%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities, an increase of $17.6 million, or 6.6%, in residential real estate loans and an increase of $9.5 million or 0.8%, in other consumer and other loans. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $744.6 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to sales of $845.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio earnings and generate off balance sheet fee income. CCBX loan yield increased 0.07% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



The following chart shows the growth in credit card accounts that generate fee income. This includes accounts with balances, which are included in our loan totals, and accounts that have been sold and have no corresponding balance in our loan totals, and that generate fee income.







The following table details the CCBX deposit portfolio:

























































































































































































































CCBX


As of




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)


Balance


% to Total


Balance


% to Total


Balance


% to Total

Demand, noninterest bearing

$
58,416



2.6
%

$
55,686



2.7
%

$
58,669



2.9
%

Interest bearing demand and money market


2,145,608



94.6



1,958,459



94.9



1,964,942



96.8

Savings


16,625



0.7



5,710



0.3



5,338



0.3

Total core deposits


2,220,649



97.9



2,019,855



97.9



2,028,949



100.0

Other deposits


46,359



2.1



44,233



2.1











Total CCBX deposits

$
2,267,008



100.0
%

$
2,064,088



100.0
%

$
2,028,949



100.0
%

Cost of deposits

(1)


4.01
%




4.19
%




4.93
%

















(1)
Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.




CCBX deposits increased $202.9 million, or 9.8%, in the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $2.27 billion as a result of growth and normal balance fluctuations. This excludes the $406.3 million in CCBX deposits that were transferred off balance sheet for increased Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage and sweep purposes, compared to $273.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are transferred, using a third-party facilitator/vendor sweep product, to participating financial institutions.





Community Bank Performance Update




In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the community bank saw net loans decrease $16.5 million, or 0.9%, to $1.87 billion, as a result of normal balance fluctuations.



The following table details the Community Bank loan portfolio:

































































































































































































































































































Community Bank


As of




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)


Balance


% to Total


Balance


% to Total


Balance


% to Total

Commercial and industrial loans

$
149,104



8.0
%

$
150,395



8.0
%

$
154,395



8.2
%

Real estate loans:












Construction, land and land development loans


166,551



8.9



148,198



7.8



160,862



8.5

Residential real estate loans


202,920



10.8



202,064



10.7



231,157



12.2

Commercial real estate loans


1,340,647



71.6



1,374,801



72.8



1,342,489



71.0

Consumer and other loans:












Other consumer and other loans


13,326



0.7



13,542



0.7



1,447



0.1

Gross Community Bank loans receivable


1,872,548



100.0
%


1,889,000



100.0
%


1,890,350



100.0
%

Net deferred origination fees


(6,015
)




(6,012
)




(7,068
)


Loans receivable

$
1,866,533




$
1,882,988




$
1,883,282



Loan Yield

(1)


6.53
%




6.53
%




6.46
%

















(1)
Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.




Community bank loans decreased $34.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $1.3 million in commercial and industrial loans and $216,000 in consumer and other loans, partially offset by an increase of $18.4 million in construction, land and land development loans, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.



The following table details the community bank deposit portfolio:















































































































































































































































































Community Bank


As of




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)


Balance


% to Total


Balance


% to Total


Balance


% to Total

Demand, noninterest bearing

$
481,214



31.5
%

$
471,838



31.0
%

$
515,443



35.9
%

Interest bearing demand and money market


560,416



36.8



570,625



37.5



834,725



58.2

Savings


59,493



3.9



61,116



4.0



68,747



4.8

Total core deposits


1,101,123



72.2



1,103,579



72.5



1,418,915



99.0

Other deposits


407,391



26.7



400,118



26.3



1



0.0

Time deposits less than $100,000


5,585



0.4



5,920



0.4



7,199



0.5

Time deposits $100,000 and over


10,122



0.7



11,627



0.8



7,915



0.6

Total Community Bank deposits

$
1,524,221



100.0
%

$
1,521,244



100.0
%

$
1,434,030



100.0
%

Cost of deposits

(1)


1.76
%




1.86
%




1.66
%

















(1)
Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.




Community bank deposits increased $3.0 million, or 0.2%, during the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $1.52 billion as result of normal balance fluctuations. The community bank segment includes noninterest bearing deposits of $481.2 million, or 31.5%, of total community bank deposits, resulting in a cost of deposits of 1.76%, which compared to 1.86% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, largely due to the decreases in the Fed funds rate late in the third quarter and during the fourth quarter of 2024.





Net Interest Income and Margin Discussion




Net interest income was $76.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million, or 5.1%, from $72.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $13.9 million, or 22.3%, from $62.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income compared to December 31, 2024, was higher due to an increase in average loans receivable, an increase in loan yield and a decrease in cost of funds. The increase in net interest income compared to March 31, 2024 was largely related to growth in higher yielding loans, partially offset by an increase in cost of funds relating to higher interest rates and growth in interest bearing deposits.



Net interest margin was 7.48% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 7.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, largely due to higher loan yield and lower cost of deposits. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, (

a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release)

was 4.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.16% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest margin was 6.92% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to an increase in loan yield, partially offset by higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $2.6 million, or 2.7%, to $98.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $95.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as a result of loan growth. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $12.3 million, or 14.3%, compared to $85.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, due to an increase in outstanding balances and higher interest rates. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (

a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release)

increased 0.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and increased 0.26% compared the three months ended March 31, 2024.



The following tables illustrate how net interest margin and loan yield is affected by BaaS loan expense:



















































































































































































































Consolidated


As of and for the Three Months Ended


(dollars in thousands; unaudited)


March 31




2025


December 31




2024


March 31




2024


Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense:




Net interest margin

(1)


7.48
%


7.23
%


6.92
%

Earning assets


4,124,065



3,980,078



3,613,769

Net interest income (GAAP)


76,062



72,377



62,206

Less: BaaS loan expense


(32,507
)


(30,720
)


(26,107
)

Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense

(2)

$
43,555


$
41,657


$
36,099

Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense

(1)(2)


4.28
%


4.16
%


4.02
%


Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans:


Loan yield (GAAP)

(1)


11.33
%


11.12
%


11.01
%

Total average loans receivable

$
3,511,724


$
3,419,476


$
3,137,271

Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP)


98,147



95,575



85,891

BaaS loan expense


(32,507
)


(30,720
)


(26,107
)

Net loan income

(2)

$
65,640


$
64,855


$
59,784

Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans

(1)(2)


7.58
%


7.55
%


7.66
%




















(1)
Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.


(2)
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.




Average investment securities decreased $974,000 to $47.2 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and decreased $68.2 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 as a result of principal paydowns and maturing securities.



Cost of funds was 3.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 13 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and a decrease of 42 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 3.08%, compared to 3.21% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decreased cost of funds and deposits compared to December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were largely due to the recent reductions in the Fed funds rate.



The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits:

For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024



Yield on




Loans



(2)


Cost of




Deposits



(2)


Yield on




Loans



(2)


Cost of




Deposits



(2)


Yield on




Loans



(2)


Cost of




Deposits



(2)

Community Bank

6.53
%


1.76
%


6.53
%


1.86
%


6.46
%


1.66
%

CCBX

(1)

16.88
%


4.01
%


16.81
%


4.19
%


17.74
%


4.93
%

Consolidated

11.33
%


3.08
%


11.12
%


3.21
%


11.01
%


3.49
%




















(1)
CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense.  BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.


(2)
Annualized calculations for periods presented.




The following table illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:


For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)


Income / Expense


Income /


expense divided


by average


CCBX loans



(2)


Income / Expense


Income /


expense divided


by average


CCBX loans



(2)


Income / Expense


Income /


expense divided


by average


CCBX loans



(2)

BaaS loan interest income

$
67,855



16.88
%

$
64,532



16.81
%

$
55,839



17.74
%

Less: BaaS loan expense


32,507



8.09
%


30,720



8.00
%


26,107



8.29
%

Net BaaS loan income

(1)

$
35,348



8.79
%

$
33,812



8.81
%

$
29,732



9.45
%

Average BaaS Loans

(3)

$
1,630,088




$
1,527,178




$
1,265,857


























(1)
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.


(2)
Annualized calculations shown for the periods presented.


(3)
Includes loans held for sale.






Noninterest Income Discussion




Noninterest income was $63.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $10.6 million from $74.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $22.7 million from $86.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.  The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $10.8 million in total BaaS income.  The $10.8 million decrease in total BaaS income included an $8.4 million decrease in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses and a $3.1 million decrease in BaaS fraud enhancements partially offset by an increase of $724,000 in BaaS program income. The $724,000 increase in BaaS program income is largely due to higher reimbursement of CCBX partner expenses and an increase in transaction and interchange fees and servicing and other BaaS fees, (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements).



The $22.7 million decrease in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $25.1 million decrease in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements and an increase of $2.2 million in BaaS program income.





Noninterest Expense Discussion




Total noninterest expense increased $4.6 million to $72.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $67.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased $15.5 million from $56.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $4.6 million increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was primarily due to a $3.5 million increase in salaries and benefits, $1.9 million increase in legal and professional fees, and $1.8 million increase in BaaS loan expense, partially offset by a $3.1 million decrease in BaaS fraud expense. The salaries and benefits and legal and professional fees increases were part of our continued investments in growth, technology and risk management. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter in which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners.



The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to a $6.4 million increase in BaaS loan expense, a $1.1 million increase in BaaS fraud expense, a $2.8 million increase in legal and professional expenses, a $3.5 million increase in salary and employee benefits, and a $1.3 million increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements in technology all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management.



Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. The following table reflects the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist the understanding of how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred for and reimbursed by CCBX partners:

Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)


2025




2024




2024

Total noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
71,989


$
67,411


$
56,509

Less: BaaS loan expense

32,507



30,720



26,107

Less: BaaS fraud expense

1,993



5,043



923

Less: Reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)

1,026



812



254

Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense


and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)

(1)
$
36,463


$
30,836


$
29,225
















(1)
A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.






Provision for Income Taxes




The provision for income taxes was $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2024.  The income tax provision was lower for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as a result of the deductibility of certain equity awards which reduced tax expense during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and was higher compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to higher net income compared to that quarter, partially offset by the deductibility of certain equity awards.



The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 2.55% for calculating the provision for state income taxes.





Financial Condition Overview




Total assets increased $218.1 million, or 5.3%, to $4.34 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $4.12 billion at December 31, 2024.  The increase is primarily comprised of a $171.8 million increase in cash and a $30.8 million increase in loans receivable. Total loans receivable increased to $3.52 billion at March 31, 2025, from $3.49 billion at December 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, in addition to the $624.3 million in cash on hand the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $662.4 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, plus an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank. There were no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of March 31, 2025.



The Company, on a stand alone basis, had a cash balance of $45.5 million as of March 31, 2025, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, for funding $468,000 in commitments to bank technology investment funds and $40.0 million is available to be contributed to the Bank as capital.



Uninsured deposits were $558.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $543.0 million as of December 31, 2024.



Total shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2025 increased $11.2 million since December 31, 2024.  The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily comprised of an increase of $1.5 million in common stock outstanding as a result of equity awards exercised during the three months ended March 31, 2025 combined with $9.7 million in net earnings.



The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2025, as summarized in the following table.









































































(unaudited)


Coastal


Community


Bank


Coastal


Financial


Corporation


Minimum Well


Capitalized


Ratios under


Prompt


Corrective


Action



(1)

Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets)


10.57
%


10.67
%


5.00
%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


12.12
%


12.13
%


6.50
%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


12.12
%


12.22
%


8.00
%

Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)


13.42
%


14.73
%


10.00
%
















(1)
Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.






Asset Quality




The total allowance for credit losses was $183.2 million and 5.21% of loans receivable at March 31, 2025 compared to $177.0 million and 5.08% at December 31, 2024 and $139.9 million and 4.38% at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $164.2 million and 9.95% of CCBX loans receivable at March 31, 2025, with $19.0 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 1.02% of total community bank loans receivable.



The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:


As of March 31, 2025


As of December 31, 2024


As of March 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)


Community


Bank


CCBX


Total


Community


Bank


CCBX


Total


Community


Bank


CCBX


Total

Loans receivable

$
1,866,533


$
1,650,826


$
3,517,359


$
1,882,988


$
1,603,577


$
3,486,565


$
1,883,282


$
1,311,819


$
3,195,101

Allowance for credit losses


(18,992
)


(164,186
)


(183,178
)


(18,924
)


(158,070
)


(176,994
)


(21,384
)


(118,557
)


(139,941
)

Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable


1.02
%


9.95
%


5.21
%


1.00
%


9.86
%


5.08
%


1.14
%


9.04
%


4.38
%







































Net charge-offs totaled $48.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $56.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $57.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans decreased to 5.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 6.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company was responsible for credit losses on approximately 5% of a $299.8 million loan portfolio. At March 31, 2025, our portion of this portfolio represented $19.9 million in loans. Net charge-offs for this $19.9 million in loans were $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:


Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)


Community


Bank


CCBX


Total


Community


Bank


CCBX


Total


Community


Bank


CCBX


Total

Gross charge-offs

$
4


$
53,682


$
53,686


$
139


$
61,446


$
61,585


$
15


$
58,979


$
58,994

Gross recoveries


(7
)


(5,479
)


(5,486
)


(3
)


(5,220
)


(5,223
)


(4
)


(2,032
)


(2,036
)

Net charge-offs

$
(3
)

$
48,203


$
48,200


$
136


$
56,226


$
56,362


$
11


$
56,947


$
56,958

Net charge-offs to


average loans

(1)


0.00
%


11.99
%


5.57
%


0.03
%


14.65
%


6.56
%


0.00
%


18.09
%


7.30
%
















(1)
Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.




During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a $54.3 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans, compared to the $63.7 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The provision was based on management's analysis, bringing the CCBX allowance for credit losses to $164.2 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $158.1 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance is due to the addition of new loans, partially offset by loan sales. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses.



In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk.



The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision of $65,000 was needed for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision recapture of $1.1 million and $199,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The provision in the current period was due to a change in the mix of the community bank loan portfolio and growth in construction loans.



The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:


Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024

Community bank

$
65


$
(1,071
)

$
(199
)

CCBX


54,319



63,741



79,717

Total provision expense

$
54,384


$
62,670


$
79,518















A provision for unfunded commitments of $613,000 was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as a result of a change in the loan mix of available balance. A provision for accrued interest receivable of $784,000 was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 on CCBX loans.



At March 31, 2025, our nonperforming assets were $56.4 million, or 1.30%, of total assets, compared to $62.7 million, or 1.52%, of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and $54.9 million, or 1.42%, of total assets, at March 31, 2024. These ratios are impacted by nonperforming CCBX loans that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of March 31, 2025, $54.1 million of the $56.2 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above.



Nonperforming assets decreased $6.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This change is due to a decrease in CCBX loans 90 days or more past due and still on accrual. Community bank nonperforming loans increased $89,000 from December 31, 2024 to $189,000 as of March 31, 2025, and CCBX nonperforming loans decreased $6.4 million to $56.2 million from December 31, 2024. The decrease in CCBX nonperforming loans is due to a $7.1 million decrease in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest partially offset by an increase of $707,000 in nonaccrual loans from December 31, 2024 to $20.2 million. Some CCBX partners have a collection practice that places certain loans on nonaccrual status to improve collectability. $16.1 million of these loans are less than 90 days past due as of March 31, 2025. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at March 31, 2025. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.60% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.80% at December 31, 2024, and 1.72% at March 31, 2024. The lower nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio is a reflection of our on-going risk reduction efforts.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, there were $3,000 community bank net recoveries and $48.2 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.



The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.











































































































































































































































































































































Consolidated

As of

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


Nonaccrual loans:





Commercial and industrial loans
$
381


$
334


$



Real estate loans:





Residential real estate











212

Commercial real estate











7,731

Consumer and other loans:





Credit cards

13,602



10,262






Other consumer and other loans

6,376



8,967






Total nonaccrual loans

20,359



19,563



7,943


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:





Commercial & industrial loans

782



1,006



1,793

Real estate loans:





Residential real estate loans

2,407



2,608



1,796

Consumer and other loans:





Credit cards

27,187



34,490



37,603

Other consumer and other loans

5,632



4,989



5,731

Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more

36,008



43,093



46,923


Total nonperforming loans

56,367



62,656



54,866


Real estate owned















Repossessed assets














Total nonperforming assets
$
56,367


$
62,656


$
54,866

Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.58
%


0.56
%


0.25
%

Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable

1.60
%


1.80
%


1.72
%

Total nonperforming assets to total assets

1.30
%


1.52
%


1.42
%














The following tables detail the CCBX and community bank nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.



















































































































































































































































































CCBX

As of

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


Nonaccrual loans:





Commercial and industrial loans:





All other commercial & industrial loans
$
192


$
234


$



Consumer and other loans:





Credit cards

13,602



10,262






Other consumer and other loans

6,376



8,967






Total nonaccrual loans

20,170



19,463







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:





Commercial & industrial loans

782



1,006



1,793

Real estate loans:





Residential real estate loans

2,407



2,608



1,796

Consumer and other loans:





Credit cards

27,187



34,490



37,603

Other consumer and other loans

5,632



4,989



5,731

Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more

36,008



43,093



46,923

Total nonperforming loans

56,178



62,556



46,923


Other real estate owned















Repossessed assets














Total nonperforming assets
$
56,178


$
62,556


$
46,923

Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets

1.29
%


1.52
%


1.21
%


















































































































































































































Community Bank

As of

(dollars in thousands; unaudited)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


March 31,




2024


Nonaccrual loans:





Commercial and industrial loans
$
189


$
100


$



Real estate:





Residential real estate











212

Commercial real estate











7,731

Total nonaccrual loans

189



100



7,943


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:





Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more














Total nonperforming loans

189



100



7,943


Other real estate owned















Repossessed assets














Total nonperforming assets
$
189


$
100


$
7,943

Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets

0.01
%




%


0.21
%
















About Coastal Financial




Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC.  The $4.34 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application.  The Bank provides banking as a service to digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment.  To learn more about the Company visit

www.coastalbank.com

.



CCB-ER





Contact




Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659


Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687





Forward-Looking Statements




This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risk that changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, may adversely impact our business, financial condition, and results of operations and those other risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.



COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION


(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ASSETS



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024

Cash and due from banks
$
43,467


$
36,533


$
45,327


$
59,995


$
32,790

Interest earning deposits with other banks

580,835



415,980



438,699



427,250



482,338

Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value

34



35



38



39



41

Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost

46,957



47,286



48,582



49,174



50,049

Other investments

12,589



10,800



10,757



10,664



10,583

Loans held for sale

42,132



20,600



7,565








797

Loans receivable

3,517,359



3,486,565



3,413,894



3,321,813



3,195,101

Allowance for credit losses

(183,178
)


(176,994
)


(171,674
)


(148,878
)


(139,941
)

Total loans receivable, net

3,334,181



3,309,571



3,242,220



3,172,935



3,055,160

CCBX credit enhancement asset

183,377



181,890



173,600



149,096



142,412

CCBX receivable

12,685



14,138



16,060



11,520



10,369

Premises and equipment, net

28,639



27,431



25,833



24,526



22,995

Lease right-of-use assets

5,117



5,219



5,427



5,635



5,756

Accrued interest receivable

21,109



21,104



22,315



21,620



22,485

Bank-owned life insurance, net

13,501



13,375



13,255



13,132



12,991

Deferred tax asset, net

3,912



3,600



3,083



2,221



2,221

Other assets

10,747



13,646



11,711



11,742



12,075

Total assets
$
4,339,282


$
4,121,208


$
4,064,472


$
3,959,549


$
3,863,062












LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

LIABILITIES









Deposits
$
3,791,229


$
3,585,332


$
3,627,288


$
3,543,432


$
3,462,979

Subordinated debt, net

44,331



44,293



44,256



44,219



44,181

Junior subordinated debentures, net

3,592



3,591



3,591



3,591



3,590

Deferred compensation

310



332



369



405



442

Accrued interest payable

1,107



962



1,070



999



1,061

Lease liabilities

5,293



5,398



5,609



5,821



5,946

CCBX payable

29,391



29,171



37,839



32,539



30,899

Other liabilities

14,112



13,425



12,520



11,850



10,255

Total liabilities

3,889,365



3,682,504



3,732,542



3,642,856



3,559,353

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









Common Stock

229,659



228,177



134,769



132,989



131,601

Retained earnings

220,259



210,529



197,162



183,706



172,110

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(1
)


(2
)


(1
)


(2
)


(2
)

Total shareholders’ equity

449,917



438,704



331,930



316,693



303,709

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,339,282


$
4,121,208


$
4,064,472


$
3,959,549


$
3,863,062






















COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024


March 31,




2024

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME









Interest and fees on loans
$
98,147


$
95,575


$
99,676


$
90,879


$
85,891

Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks

6,070



6,021



4,781



5,683



4,780

Interest on investment securities

650



661



675



686



1,034

Dividends on other investments

40



191



33



174



37

Total interest income

104,907



102,448



105,165



97,422



91,742

INTEREST EXPENSE









Interest on deposits

28,185



29,404



32,083



30,578



28,867

Interest on borrowed funds

660



667



809



672



669

Total interest expense

28,845



30,071



32,892



31,250



29,536

Net interest income

76,062



72,377



72,273



66,172



62,206

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

55,781



61,867



70,257



62,325



83,158

Net interest income/(expense) after provision for credit losses

20,281



10,510



2,016



3,847



(20,952
)

NONINTEREST INCOME









Service charges and fees

860



932



952



946



908

Loan referral fees





















168

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net

16



1



2



9



15

Other income

682



473



486



257



308

Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income

1,558



1,406



1,440



1,212



1,399

Servicing and other BaaS fees

1,419



1,043



1,044



1,525



1,131

Transaction and interchange fees

3,833



3,699



3,549



2,934



2,661

Reimbursement of expenses

1,026



812



565



857



254

BaaS program income

6,278



5,554



5,158



5,316



4,046

BaaS credit enhancements

53,648



62,097



70,108



60,826



79,808

BaaS fraud enhancements

1,993



5,043



2,084



1,784



923

BaaS indemnification income

55,641



67,140



72,192



62,610



80,731

Total noninterest income

63,477



74,100



78,790



69,138



86,176

NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and employee benefits

21,532



17,994



17,101



17,005



17,984

Occupancy

1,034



958



964



985



1,518

Data processing and software licenses

4,232



4,010



4,297



3,625



2,892

Legal and professional expenses

6,488



4,606



3,597



3,631



3,672

Point of sale expense

107



89



73



72



90

Excise taxes

722



778



762



(706
)


320

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments

755



750



740



690



683

Director and staff expenses

631



683



559



470



400

Marketing

50



28



67



14



53

Other expense

1,938



1,752



1,482



1,383



1,867

Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense

37,489



31,648



29,642



27,169



29,479

BaaS loan expense

32,507



30,720



32,698



29,011



26,107

BaaS fraud expense

1,993



5,043



2,084



1,784



923

BaaS loan and fraud expense

34,500



35,763



34,782



30,795



27,030

Total noninterest expense

71,989



67,411



64,424



57,964



56,509

Income before provision for income taxes

11,769



17,199



16,382



15,021



8,715

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

2,039



3,832



2,926



3,425



1,915

NET INCOME
$
9,730


$
13,367


$
13,456


$
11,596


$
6,800

Basic earnings per common share
$
0.65


$
0.97


$
1.00


$
0.86


$
0.51

Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.63


$
0.94


$
0.97


$
0.84


$
0.50

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic

14,962,507



13,828,605



13,447,066



13,412,667



13,340,997

Diluted

15,462,041



14,268,229



13,822,270



13,736,508



13,676,917






















COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION


AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY


(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024



Average




Balance


Interest &




Dividends


Yield /




Cost



(1)


Average




Balance


Interest &




Dividends


Yield /




Cost



(1)


Average




Balance


Interest &




Dividends


Yield /




Cost



(1)


Assets

















Interest earning assets:

















Interest earning deposits with


other banks
$
553,393


$
6,070



4.45
%

$
501,654


$
6,021



4.77
%

$
350,868