Coastal Financial Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Increased Deposit Growth and Investments in Technology

Coastal Financial Corporation reports Q1 2025 financial results, showing decreased net income, increased expenses, and growth in deposits and CCBX income.

Coastal Financial Corporation announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $9.7 million, down from $13.4 million in the previous quarter and up from $6.8 million a year earlier. The decline in profits was attributed to increased onboarding expenses for partnerships and product implementations in its banking as a service (BaaS) segment, CCBX. However, the company noted strong deposit growth of $205.9 million and a significant increase in CCBX program fee income, up 55.2% from the same quarter last year. Total deposits reached $3.79 billion, showing robust growth primarily driven by CCBX partner programs. The CEO expressed optimism about the long-term value of recent investments and the strong pipeline of new CCBX relationships and products for the upcoming quarters. The report details various financial metrics, including net interest income growth and a slight increase in the noninterest expenses due to higher salaries and technology investments.

Potential Positives

Coastal Financial Corporation achieved net income of $9.7 million, representing a significant year-over-year increase compared to $6.8 million for the same quarter last year.

The company experienced a notable deposit growth of $205.9 million, or 5.7%, expanding total deposits to $3.79 billion, primarily driven by growth in its CCBX partner programs.

CCBX program fee income increased significantly by 55.2% compared to the same period in 2024, indicating strong performance and growth in the banking-as-a-service segment.

The company remains well-capitalized with healthy capital ratios, exceeding minimum requirements, positioning it strongly for future growth and stability.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased to $9.7 million, down from $13.4 million in the previous quarter, indicating potential concerns regarding profitability.

Noninterest expenses increased significantly to $72.0 million, driven by heightened salaries, benefits, and legal costs, which could raise concerns about cost management and operational efficiency.

Noninterest income dropped to $63.5 million, a decrease of $10.6 million compared to the prior quarter, reflecting potential challenges in revenue generation from key segments.

FAQ

What were the financial results for Coastal Financial Corporation's first quarter of 2025?

The company reported a net income of $9.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for Q1 2025.

How did Coastal's deposit base change in the first quarter of 2025?

Total deposits increased by $205.9 million, reaching $3.79 billion, driven by growth in CCBX partner programs.

What contributed to increased expenses in Coastal's Q1 2025 results?

Expenses rose due to onboarding costs for new partnerships, technology investments, and higher salaries and benefits.

How has Coastal's BaaS segment performed compared to last year?

CCBX program fee income increased by 55.2% compared to the same period in 2024, totaling $6.3 million.

What strategies is Coastal Financial implementing for future growth?

The company plans to invest in technology and expand its partnerships while focusing on compliance and operational risk management.

EVERETT, Wash., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), through which it operates a community-focused bank segment ("community bank") with an industry leading banking as a service ("BaaS") segment ("CCBX"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, including net income of $9.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, compared to $13.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $6.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024.









Management Discussion of the First Quarter Results









“First quarter of 2025 was impacted by elevated expenses related to the onboarding and implementation costs of several new partnerships and products within CCBX and investments in technology, however, we anticipate that the revenue and earnings from these investments will be highly valuable over the long-term,” stated CEO Eric Sprink. “We saw high quality deposit growth of $205.9 million during the first quarter, and our CCBX program fee income continued to increase, up 55.2% compared to the same period in 2024.”









Key Points for First Quarter and Our Go-Forward Strategy













Positive Growth Trends within CCBX Continue.



As of March 31, 2025 we had two partners in testing, three in implementation/onboarding, one signed LOI and have an active pipeline of new partners and new products with existing partners for the balance of 2025 and into 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $6.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $724,000, or 13.0%, from the three months ended December 31, 2024. We remain fully indemnified against fraud and 98.8% indemnified against credit risk with our CCBX partners as of March 31, 2025.











Investments for Growth Continues.



Total noninterest expense of $72.0 million was up $4.6 million, or 6.8%, as compared to $67.4 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, mainly driven by higher salaries and employee benefits, legal and professional expenses and BaaS loan expense partially offset by lower BaaS fraud expense. As we increase the number of new CCBX partners and products with existing partners launching in 2025, we expect that expenses will tend to be front-loaded with a focus on compliance and operational risk before any new programs or products generate significant revenues. We remain focused on building our future revenue sources.















Strong Deposit Growth, Off Balance Sheet Activity Update.



Total deposits of $3.79 billion, an increase of $205.9 million, or 5.7%, over the quarter ended December 31, 2024, driven primarily by growth in CCBX partner programs. On April 1, 2025 we launched the T-Mobile deposit program and those deposits will be reflected in the second quarter deposit totals. During the first quarter of 2025, we sold $744.6 million of loans, the majority of which were credit card receivables. We retain a portion of the fee income on sold credit card loans. As of March 31, 2025 there were 237,024 credit cards with fee earning potential, an increase of 54,575 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and an increase of 210,723 from March 31, 2024.















First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights









The tables below outline some of our key operating metrics.















Three Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Income Statement Data:















































Interest and dividend income





$





104,907













$





102,448













$





105,165













$





97,422













$





91,742













Interest expense









28,845

















30,071

















32,892

















31,250

















29,536













Net interest income









76,062

















72,377

















72,273

















66,172

















62,206













Provision for credit losses









55,781

















61,867

















70,257

















62,325

















83,158













Net interest (expense)/ income after provision for credit losses









20,281

















10,510

















2,016

















3,847

















(20,952





)









Noninterest income









63,477

















74,100

















78,790

















69,138

















86,176













Noninterest expense









71,989

















67,411

















64,424

















57,964

















56,509













Provision for income tax









2,039

















3,832

















2,926

















3,425

















1,915













Net income









9,730

















13,367

















13,456

















11,596

















6,800































































As of and for the Three Month Period

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Balance Sheet Data:















































Cash and cash equivalents





$





624,302













$





452,513













$





484,026













$





487,245













$





515,128













Investment securities









46,991

















47,321

















48,620

















49,213

















50,090













Loans held for sale









42,132

















20,600

















7,565

















—

















797













Loans receivable









3,517,359

















3,486,565

















3,413,894

















3,321,813

















3,195,101













Allowance for credit losses









(183,178





)













(176,994





)













(171,674





)













(148,878





)













(139,941





)









Total assets









4,339,282

















4,121,208

















4,064,472

















3,959,549

















3,863,062













Interest bearing deposits









3,251,599

















3,057,808

















3,047,861

















2,949,643

















2,888,867













Noninterest bearing deposits









539,630

















527,524

















579,427

















593,789

















574,112













Core deposits



(1)











3,321,772

















3,123,434

















3,190,869

















3,528,339

















3,447,864













Total deposits









3,791,229

















3,585,332

















3,627,288

















3,543,432

















3,462,979













Total borrowings









47,923

















47,884

















47,847

















47,810

















47,771













Total shareholders’ equity









449,917

















438,704

















331,930

















316,693

















303,709



























































Share and Per Share Data







(2)







:















































Earnings per share – basic





$





0.65













$





0.97













$





1.00













$





0.86













$





0.51













Earnings per share – diluted





$





0.63













$





0.94













$





0.97













$





0.84













$





0.50













Dividends per share









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Book value per share



(3)







$





29.98













$





29.37













$





24.51













$





23.54













$





22.65













Tangible book value per share



(4)







$





29.98













$





29.37













$





24.51













$





23.54













$





22.65













Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic









14,962,507

















13,828,605

















13,447,066

















13,412,667

















13,340,997













Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted









15,462,041

















14,268,229

















13,822,270

















13,736,508

















13,676,917













Shares outstanding at end of period









15,009,225

















14,935,298

















13,543,282

















13,453,805

















13,407,320













Stock options outstanding at end of period









163,932

















186,354

















198,370

















286,119

















309,069















See footnotes that follow the tables below





















As of and for the Three Month Period

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024













Credit Quality Data:















































Nonperforming assets



(5)



to total assets









1.30





%













1.52





%













1.63





%













1.34





%













1.42





%









Nonperforming assets



(5)



to loans receivable and OREO









1.60





%













1.80





%













1.94





%













1.60





%













1.72





%









Nonperforming loans



(5)



to total loans receivable









1.60





%













1.80





%













1.94





%













1.60





%













1.72





%









Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans









325.0





%













282.5





%













257.2





%













278.6





%













254.3





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable









5.21





%













5.08





%













5.03





%













4.45





%













4.35





%









Gross charge-offs





$





53,686













$





61,585













$





53,305













$





55,207













$





58,994













Gross recoveries





$





5,486













$





5,223













$





4,516













$





2,254













$





2,036













Net charge-offs to average loans



(6)











5.57





%













6.56





%













5.60





%













6.54





%













7.30





%























































Capital Ratios:

















































Company















































Tier 1 leverage capital









10.67





%













10.78





%













8.40





%













8.31





%













8.24





%









Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital









12.13





%













12.04





%













9.24





%













9.03





%













8.98





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital









12.22





%













12.14





%













9.34





%













9.13





%













9.08





%









Total risk-based capital









14.73





%













14.67





%













11.89





%













11.70





%













11.70





%











Bank















































Tier 1 leverage capital









10.57





%













10.64





%













9.29





%













9.24





%













9.19





%









Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital









12.12





%













11.99





%













10.34





%













10.15





%













10.14





%









Tier 1 risk-based capital









12.12





%













11.99





%













10.34





%













10.15





%













10.14





%









Total risk-based capital









13.42





%













13.28





%













11.63





%













11.44





%













11.43





%























(1)







Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and time deposits.











(2)







Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.











(3)







We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.











(4)







Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated.











(5)







Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.











(6)







Annualized calculations.

























Key Performance Ratios









Return on average assets ("ROA") was 0.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 1.30% and 0.73% for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, decreased 0.37% and increased 0.19% compared to December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Noninterest expenses were higher for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 largely due to higher salaries and employee benefits, due to annual pay increases and for new hires that contribute to our continued investments in growth, technology and risk management, legal and professional expenses and increased BaaS loan expense, which is directly related to interest earned on CCBX loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in BaaS fraud expense. Noninterest expenses were higher than the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due primarily to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and software licenses and legal and professional expenses, all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management.





Legal and professional fees in first quarter were elevated in multiple areas including compliance, BSA, audit, legal and projects as we prepare for new partners, and we may experience a similar level of expenses again in second quarter before returning to a more historical level in third quarter 2025.





Yield on earning assets and yield on loans receivable increased 0.07% and 0.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Average loans receivable as of March 31, 2025 increased $92.2 million compared to December 31, 2024 as net CCBX loans continue to grow, despite selling $744.6 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.



















Three Months Ended











(unaudited)











March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024



























































Return on average assets



(1)















0.93





%













1.30





%













1.34





%













1.21





%













0.73





%









Return on average equity



(1)















8.91





%













14.90





%













16.67





%













15.22





%













9.21





%









Yield on earnings assets



(1)















10.32





%













10.24





%













10.79





%













10.49





%













10.21





%









Yield on loans receivable



(1)















11.33





%













11.12





%













11.44





%













11.22





%













11.01





%









Cost of funds



(1)















3.11





%













3.24





%













3.62





%













3.60





%













3.52





%









Cost of deposits



(1)















3.08





%













3.21





%













3.59





%













3.58





%













3.49





%









Net interest margin



(1)















7.48





%













7.23





%













7.42





%













7.12





%













6.92





%









Noninterest expense to average assets



(1)















6.87





%













6.54





%













6.42





%













6.05





%













6.10





%









Noninterest income to average assets



(1)















6.06





%













7.19





%













7.85





%













7.22





%













9.30





%









Efficiency ratio













51.59





%













46.02





%













42.65





%













42.84





%













38.08





%









Loans receivable to deposits



(2)















93.89





%













97.82





%













94.33





%













93.75





%













92.29





%























(1)







Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.











(2)







Includes loans held for sale.

























Management Outlook; CEO Eric Sprink









“Looking ahead to the balance of 2025, elevated onboarding activity is expected to continue into the second quarter as our CCBX pipeline remains very robust with high quality and potentially impactful opportunities. We plan to continue to invest in and enhance our technology and risk management infrastructure to support our next phase of CCBX growth. Our risk reduction efforts, namely our fraud and credit indemnifications via our partners, continued to function as expected despite the volatile macroeconomics conditions towards the end of first quarter. These efforts, plus additional growth in noninterest income should help mitigate the uncertainties associated with fluctuating interest rates and provide a stable, recurring income source.” said CEO Eric Sprink.









Coastal Financial Corporation Overview









The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank, which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.









CCBX Performance Update









Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 25 relationships, at varying stages, including two partners in testing, three in implementation/onboarding, one signed LOI as of March 31, 2025. We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships, exploring relationships with larger more established partners, with experienced management teams, existing customer bases and strong financial positions. We also will consider promising medium and smaller sized partners that align with our approach and terms including financial wherewithal and will continue to exit relationships where it makes sense for us to do so.





While we explore relationships with new partners we continue to expand our product offerings with existing CCBX partners. As we become more proficient in the BaaS space we aim to cultivate new relationships that align with our long-term goals. We believe that a strategy of adding new partnerships and launching new products with existing partners allows us to expand and grow our customer base with a modest increase in regulatory risk given our operational history with them. Increases in partner activity/transaction counts is positively impacting noninterest income and we expect this trend to continue as current products grow and new products are introduced . We plan to continue selling loans as part of our strategy to balance partner and lending limits, and manage the loan portfolio and credit quality. We retain a portion of the fee income for our role in processing transactions on sold credit card balances, and will continue this strategy to provide an on-going and passive revenue source with no on balance sheet risk or capital requirement.





On April 1, 2025, we went live with the T-Mobile deposit program and our second quarter deposits will include those balances. As we build our deposit base, we will be able to sweep deposits off and on the balance sheet as needed. This deposit sweep capability allows us to better manage liquidity and deposit programs. At March 31, 2025 we swept off $406.3 million in deposits for FDIC insurance and liquidity purposes. We are also launching a new suite of deposit products with RobinHood, which are expected to launch in the back half of 2025. The introduction of theses products are expected to increase deposits.





The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.















As of











(unaudited)







March 31, 2025













December 31,









2024













March 31, 2024











Active





19









19









19









Friends and family / testing





2









1









1









Implementation / onboarding





3









1









1









Signed letters of intent





1









3









0









Total CCBX relationships





25









24









21





































CCBX loans increased $47.2 million, or 2.9%, to $1.65 billion despite selling $744.6 million in loans during the three months ended March 31, 2025. In accordance with the program agreement for one partner, effective April 1, 2024, the portion of the CCBX portfolio that we are responsible for losses on decreased from 10% to 5%. At March 31, 2025 the portion of this portfolio for which we are responsible represented $19.9 million in loans.





The following table details the CCBX loan portfolio:











CCBX













As of





















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024











(dollars in thousands; unaudited)











Balance













% to Total













Balance













% to Total













Balance













% to Total











Commercial and industrial loans:

























































Capital call lines









$





133,466

















8.1





%









$





109,017

















6.8





%









$





135,671

















10.3





%









All other commercial & industrial loans













29,702

















1.8

















33,961

















2.1

















47,160

















3.6













Real estate loans:

























































Residential real estate loans













285,355

















17.3

















267,707

















16.7

















265,148

















20.2













Consumer and other loans:

























































Credit cards













532,775

















32.2

















528,554

















33.0

















505,706

















38.6













Other consumer and other loans













670,026

















40.6

















664,780

















41.4

















358,528

















27.3













Gross CCBX loans receivable













1,651,324

















100.0





%













1,604,019

















100.0





%













1,312,213

















100.0





%









Net deferred origination (fees) costs













(498





)





















(442





)





















(394





)

















Loans receivable









$





1,650,826





















$





1,603,577





















$





1,311,819





















Loan Yield - CCBX



(1)(2)















16.88





%





















16.81





%





















17.74





%























































































(1)







CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.











(2)







Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.





















The increase in CCBX loans in the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes an increase of $24.4 million, or 22.4%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities, an increase of $17.6 million, or 6.6%, in residential real estate loans and an increase of $9.5 million or 0.8%, in other consumer and other loans. We continue to monitor and manage the CCBX loan portfolio, and sold $744.6 million in CCBX loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to sales of $845.5 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. We continue to reposition ourselves by managing CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio earnings and generate off balance sheet fee income. CCBX loan yield increased 0.07% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





The following chart shows the growth in credit card accounts that generate fee income. This includes accounts with balances, which are included in our loan totals, and accounts that have been sold and have no corresponding balance in our loan totals, and that generate fee income.













The following table details the CCBX deposit portfolio:











CCBX













As of





















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024











(dollars in thousands; unaudited)











Balance













% to Total













Balance













% to Total













Balance













% to Total











Demand, noninterest bearing









$





58,416

















2.6





%









$





55,686

















2.7





%









$





58,669

















2.9





%









Interest bearing demand and money market













2,145,608

















94.6

















1,958,459

















94.9

















1,964,942

















96.8













Savings













16,625

















0.7

















5,710

















0.3

















5,338

















0.3













Total core deposits













2,220,649

















97.9

















2,019,855

















97.9

















2,028,949

















100.0













Other deposits













46,359

















2.1

















44,233

















2.1

















—

















—













Total CCBX deposits









$





2,267,008

















100.0





%









$





2,064,088

















100.0





%









$





2,028,949

















100.0





%









Cost of deposits



(1)















4.01





%





















4.19





%





















4.93





%































(1)







Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.





















CCBX deposits increased $202.9 million, or 9.8%, in the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $2.27 billion as a result of growth and normal balance fluctuations. This excludes the $406.3 million in CCBX deposits that were transferred off balance sheet for increased Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage and sweep purposes, compared to $273.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are transferred, using a third-party facilitator/vendor sweep product, to participating financial institutions.









Community Bank Performance Update









In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the community bank saw net loans decrease $16.5 million, or 0.9%, to $1.87 billion, as a result of normal balance fluctuations.





The following table details the Community Bank loan portfolio:











Community Bank













As of





















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024











(dollars in thousands; unaudited)











Balance













% to Total













Balance













% to Total













Balance













% to Total











Commercial and industrial loans









$





149,104

















8.0





%









$





150,395

















8.0





%









$





154,395

















8.2





%









Real estate loans:

























































Construction, land and land development loans













166,551

















8.9

















148,198

















7.8

















160,862

















8.5













Residential real estate loans













202,920

















10.8

















202,064

















10.7

















231,157

















12.2













Commercial real estate loans













1,340,647

















71.6

















1,374,801

















72.8

















1,342,489

















71.0













Consumer and other loans:

























































Other consumer and other loans













13,326

















0.7

















13,542

















0.7

















1,447

















0.1













Gross Community Bank loans receivable













1,872,548

















100.0





%













1,889,000

















100.0





%













1,890,350

















100.0





%









Net deferred origination fees













(6,015





)





















(6,012





)





















(7,068





)

















Loans receivable









$





1,866,533





















$





1,882,988





















$





1,883,282





















Loan Yield



(1)















6.53





%





















6.53





%





















6.46





%































(1)







Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.





















Community bank loans decreased $34.2 million in commercial real estate loans, $1.3 million in commercial and industrial loans and $216,000 in consumer and other loans, partially offset by an increase of $18.4 million in construction, land and land development loans, during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





The following table details the community bank deposit portfolio:











Community Bank













As of





















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024











(dollars in thousands; unaudited)











Balance













% to Total













Balance













% to Total













Balance













% to Total











Demand, noninterest bearing









$





481,214

















31.5





%









$





471,838

















31.0





%









$





515,443

















35.9





%









Interest bearing demand and money market













560,416

















36.8

















570,625

















37.5

















834,725

















58.2













Savings













59,493

















3.9

















61,116

















4.0

















68,747

















4.8













Total core deposits













1,101,123

















72.2

















1,103,579

















72.5

















1,418,915

















99.0













Other deposits













407,391

















26.7

















400,118

















26.3

















1

















0.0













Time deposits less than $100,000













5,585

















0.4

















5,920

















0.4

















7,199

















0.5













Time deposits $100,000 and over













10,122

















0.7

















11,627

















0.8

















7,915

















0.6













Total Community Bank deposits









$





1,524,221

















100.0





%









$





1,521,244

















100.0





%









$





1,434,030

















100.0





%









Cost of deposits



(1)















1.76





%





















1.86





%





















1.66





%































(1)







Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.





















Community bank deposits increased $3.0 million, or 0.2%, during the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $1.52 billion as result of normal balance fluctuations. The community bank segment includes noninterest bearing deposits of $481.2 million, or 31.5%, of total community bank deposits, resulting in a cost of deposits of 1.76%, which compared to 1.86% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, largely due to the decreases in the Fed funds rate late in the third quarter and during the fourth quarter of 2024.









Net Interest Income and Margin Discussion









Net interest income was $76.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million, or 5.1%, from $72.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of $13.9 million, or 22.3%, from $62.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income compared to December 31, 2024, was higher due to an increase in average loans receivable, an increase in loan yield and a decrease in cost of funds. The increase in net interest income compared to March 31, 2024 was largely related to growth in higher yielding loans, partially offset by an increase in cost of funds relating to higher interest rates and growth in interest bearing deposits.





Net interest margin was 7.48% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 7.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, largely due to higher loan yield and lower cost of deposits. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, (



a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release)



was 4.28% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.16% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Net interest margin was 6.92% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to an increase in loan yield, partially offset by higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $2.6 million, or 2.7%, to $98.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $95.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as a result of loan growth. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $12.3 million, or 14.3%, compared to $85.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, due to an increase in outstanding balances and higher interest rates. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense (



a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release)



increased 0.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and increased 0.26% compared the three months ended March 31, 2024.





The following tables illustrate how net interest margin and loan yield is affected by BaaS loan expense:











Consolidated













As of and for the Three Months Ended













(dollars in thousands; unaudited)













March 31









2025













December 31









2024













March 31









2024













Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense:



























Net interest margin



(1)















7.48





%













7.23





%













6.92





%









Earning assets













4,124,065

















3,980,078

















3,613,769













Net interest income (GAAP)













76,062

















72,377

















62,206













Less: BaaS loan expense













(32,507





)













(30,720





)













(26,107





)









Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense



(2)











$





43,555













$





41,657













$





36,099













Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense



(1)(2)















4.28





%













4.16





%













4.02





%











Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans:



















Loan yield (GAAP)



(1)















11.33





%













11.12





%













11.01





%









Total average loans receivable









$





3,511,724













$





3,419,476













$





3,137,271













Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP)













98,147

















95,575

















85,891













BaaS loan expense













(32,507





)













(30,720





)













(26,107





)









Net loan income



(2)











$





65,640













$





64,855













$





59,784













Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans



(1)(2)















7.58





%













7.55





%













7.66





%























(1)







Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.











(2)







A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.





















Average investment securities decreased $974,000 to $47.2 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 and decreased $68.2 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 as a result of principal paydowns and maturing securities.





Cost of funds was 3.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 13 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and a decrease of 42 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 3.08%, compared to 3.21% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decreased cost of funds and deposits compared to December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were largely due to the recent reductions in the Fed funds rate.





The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits:















For the Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















Yield on









Loans







(2)















Cost of









Deposits







(2)















Yield on









Loans







(2)















Cost of









Deposits







(2)















Yield on









Loans







(2)















Cost of









Deposits







(2)













Community Bank









6.53





%













1.76





%













6.53





%













1.86





%













6.46





%













1.66





%









CCBX



(1)











16.88





%













4.01





%













16.81





%













4.19





%













17.74





%













4.93





%









Consolidated









11.33





%













3.08





%













11.12





%













3.21





%













11.01





%













3.49





%























(1)







CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.











(2)







Annualized calculations for periods presented.





















The following table illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:



















For the Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024











(dollars in thousands, unaudited)











Income / Expense













Income /





expense divided





by average





CCBX loans







(2)















Income / Expense













Income /





expense divided





by average





CCBX loans







(2)















Income / Expense













Income /





expense divided





by average





CCBX loans







(2)













BaaS loan interest income









$





67,855

















16.88





%









$





64,532

















16.81





%









$





55,839

















17.74





%









Less: BaaS loan expense













32,507

















8.09





%













30,720

















8.00





%













26,107

















8.29





%









Net BaaS loan income



(1)











$





35,348

















8.79





%









$





33,812

















8.81





%









$





29,732

















9.45





%









Average BaaS Loans



(3)











$





1,630,088





















$





1,527,178





















$





1,265,857



































(1)







A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.











(2)







Annualized calculations shown for the periods presented.











(3)







Includes loans held for sale.

























Noninterest Income Discussion









Noninterest income was $63.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of $10.6 million from $74.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and a decrease of $22.7 million from $86.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $10.8 million in total BaaS income. The $10.8 million decrease in total BaaS income included an $8.4 million decrease in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses and a $3.1 million decrease in BaaS fraud enhancements partially offset by an increase of $724,000 in BaaS program income. The $724,000 increase in BaaS program income is largely due to higher reimbursement of CCBX partner expenses and an increase in transaction and interchange fees and servicing and other BaaS fees, (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements).





The $22.7 million decrease in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $25.1 million decrease in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements and an increase of $2.2 million in BaaS program income.









Noninterest Expense Discussion









Total noninterest expense increased $4.6 million to $72.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $67.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and increased $15.5 million from $56.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The $4.6 million increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was primarily due to a $3.5 million increase in salaries and benefits, $1.9 million increase in legal and professional fees, and $1.8 million increase in BaaS loan expense, partially offset by a $3.1 million decrease in BaaS fraud expense. The salaries and benefits and legal and professional fees increases were part of our continued investments in growth, technology and risk management. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter in which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners.





The increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was largely due to a $6.4 million increase in BaaS loan expense, a $1.1 million increase in BaaS fraud expense, a $2.8 million increase in legal and professional expenses, a $3.5 million increase in salary and employee benefits, and a $1.3 million increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements in technology all of which are related to the growth of Company and investments in technology and risk management.





Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. The following table reflects the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist the understanding of how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred for and reimbursed by CCBX partners:















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,











(dollars in thousands; unaudited)











2025





















2024





















2024















Total noninterest expense (GAAP)





$





71,989













$





67,411













$





56,509













Less: BaaS loan expense









32,507

















30,720

















26,107













Less: BaaS fraud expense









1,993

















5,043

















923













Less: Reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)









1,026

















812

















254













Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense





and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)



(1)







$





36,463













$





30,836













$





29,225



























(1)







A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

























Provision for Income Taxes









The provision for income taxes was $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The income tax provision was lower for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as a result of the deductibility of certain equity awards which reduced tax expense during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and was higher compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to higher net income compared to that quarter, partially offset by the deductibility of certain equity awards.





The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 2.55% for calculating the provision for state income taxes.









Financial Condition Overview









Total assets increased $218.1 million, or 5.3%, to $4.34 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $4.12 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily comprised of a $171.8 million increase in cash and a $30.8 million increase in loans receivable. Total loans receivable increased to $3.52 billion at March 31, 2025, from $3.49 billion at December 31, 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, in addition to the $624.3 million in cash on hand the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $662.4 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, plus an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank. There were no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of March 31, 2025.





The Company, on a stand alone basis, had a cash balance of $45.5 million as of March 31, 2025, which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, for funding $468,000 in commitments to bank technology investment funds and $40.0 million is available to be contributed to the Bank as capital.





Uninsured deposits were $558.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $543.0 million as of December 31, 2024.





Total shareholders’ equity as of March 31, 2025 increased $11.2 million since December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily comprised of an increase of $1.5 million in common stock outstanding as a result of equity awards exercised during the three months ended March 31, 2025 combined with $9.7 million in net earnings.





The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2025, as summarized in the following table.









(unaudited)











Coastal





Community





Bank













Coastal





Financial





Corporation













Minimum Well





Capitalized





Ratios under





Prompt





Corrective





Action







(1)













Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets)













10.57





%













10.67





%













5.00





%









Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)













12.12





%













12.13





%













6.50





%









Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets)













12.12





%













12.22





%













8.00





%









Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets)













13.42





%













14.73





%













10.00





%























(1)







Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

























Asset Quality









The total allowance for credit losses was $183.2 million and 5.21% of loans receivable at March 31, 2025 compared to $177.0 million and 5.08% at December 31, 2024 and $139.9 million and 4.38% at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $164.2 million and 9.95% of CCBX loans receivable at March 31, 2025, with $19.0 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 1.02% of total community bank loans receivable.





The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:



















As of March 31, 2025













As of December 31, 2024













As of March 31, 2024











(dollars in thousands; unaudited)











Community





Bank













CCBX













Total













Community





Bank













CCBX













Total













Community





Bank













CCBX













Total











Loans receivable









$





1,866,533













$





1,650,826













$





3,517,359













$





1,882,988













$





1,603,577













$





3,486,565













$





1,883,282













$





1,311,819













$





3,195,101













Allowance for credit losses













(18,992





)













(164,186





)













(183,178





)













(18,924





)













(158,070





)













(176,994





)













(21,384





)













(118,557





)













(139,941





)









Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable













1.02





%













9.95





%













5.21





%













1.00





%













9.86





%













5.08





%













1.14





%













9.04





%













4.38





%

































































































































































Net charge-offs totaled $48.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $56.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $57.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans decreased to 5.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 6.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net-charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company was responsible for credit losses on approximately 5% of a $299.8 million loan portfolio. At March 31, 2025, our portion of this portfolio represented $19.9 million in loans. Net charge-offs for this $19.9 million in loans were $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:



















Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024











(dollars in thousands; unaudited)











Community





Bank













CCBX













Total













Community





Bank













CCBX













Total













Community





Bank













CCBX













Total











Gross charge-offs









$





4













$





53,682













$





53,686













$





139













$





61,446













$





61,585













$





15













$





58,979













$





58,994













Gross recoveries













(7





)













(5,479





)













(5,486





)













(3





)













(5,220





)













(5,223





)













(4





)













(2,032





)













(2,036





)









Net charge-offs









$





(3





)









$





48,203













$





48,200













$





136













$





56,226













$





56,362













$





11













$





56,947













$





56,958













Net charge-offs to





average loans



(1)















0.00





%













11.99





%













5.57





%













0.03





%













14.65





%













6.56





%













0.00





%













18.09





%













7.30





%























(1)







Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.





















During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a $54.3 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans, compared to the $63.7 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The provision was based on management's analysis, bringing the CCBX allowance for credit losses to $164.2 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $158.1 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in the allowance is due to the addition of new loans, partially offset by loan sales. CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses.





In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk.





The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision of $65,000 was needed for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision recapture of $1.1 million and $199,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The provision in the current period was due to a change in the mix of the community bank loan portfolio and growth in construction loans.





The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:



















Three Months Ended











(dollars in thousands; unaudited)











March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024











Community bank









$





65













$





(1,071





)









$





(199





)









CCBX













54,319

















63,741

















79,717













Total provision expense









$





54,384













$





62,670













$





79,518





































































A provision for unfunded commitments of $613,000 was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as a result of a change in the loan mix of available balance. A provision for accrued interest receivable of $784,000 was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 on CCBX loans.





At March 31, 2025, our nonperforming assets were $56.4 million, or 1.30%, of total assets, compared to $62.7 million, or 1.52%, of total assets, at December 31, 2024, and $54.9 million, or 1.42%, of total assets, at March 31, 2024. These ratios are impacted by nonperforming CCBX loans that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of March 31, 2025, $54.1 million of the $56.2 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above.





Nonperforming assets decreased $6.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This change is due to a decrease in CCBX loans 90 days or more past due and still on accrual. Community bank nonperforming loans increased $89,000 from December 31, 2024 to $189,000 as of March 31, 2025, and CCBX nonperforming loans decreased $6.4 million to $56.2 million from December 31, 2024. The decrease in CCBX nonperforming loans is due to a $7.1 million decrease in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest partially offset by an increase of $707,000 in nonaccrual loans from December 31, 2024 to $20.2 million. Some CCBX partners have a collection practice that places certain loans on nonaccrual status to improve collectability. $16.1 million of these loans are less than 90 days past due as of March 31, 2025. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at March 31, 2025. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.60% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.80% at December 31, 2024, and 1.72% at March 31, 2024. The lower nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio is a reflection of our on-going risk reduction efforts.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, there were $3,000 community bank net recoveries and $48.2 million in net charge-offs were recorded on CCBX loans. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.





The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.











Consolidated









As of











(dollars in thousands; unaudited)







March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Nonaccrual loans:































Commercial and industrial loans





$





381













$





334













$





—













Real estate loans:





























Residential real estate









—

















—

















212













Commercial real estate









—

















—

















7,731













Consumer and other loans:





























Credit cards









13,602

















10,262

















—













Other consumer and other loans









6,376

















8,967

















—













Total nonaccrual loans









20,359

















19,563

















7,943















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:































Commercial & industrial loans









782

















1,006

















1,793













Real estate loans:





























Residential real estate loans









2,407

















2,608

















1,796













Consumer and other loans:





























Credit cards









27,187

















34,490

















37,603













Other consumer and other loans









5,632

















4,989

















5,731













Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more









36,008

















43,093

















46,923















Total nonperforming loans











56,367

















62,656

















54,866















Real estate owned











—

















—

















—















Repossessed assets











—

















—

















—













Total nonperforming assets





$





56,367













$





62,656













$





54,866













Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable









0.58





%













0.56





%













0.25





%









Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable









1.60





%













1.80





%













1.72





%









Total nonperforming assets to total assets









1.30





%













1.52





%













1.42





%





























































The following tables detail the CCBX and community bank nonperforming assets which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.











CCBX









As of











(dollars in thousands; unaudited)







March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Nonaccrual loans:































Commercial and industrial loans:





























All other commercial & industrial loans





$





192













$





234













$





—













Consumer and other loans:





























Credit cards









13,602

















10,262

















—













Other consumer and other loans









6,376

















8,967

















—













Total nonaccrual loans









20,170

















19,463

















—















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:































Commercial & industrial loans









782

















1,006

















1,793













Real estate loans:





























Residential real estate loans









2,407

















2,608

















1,796













Consumer and other loans:





























Credit cards









27,187

















34,490

















37,603













Other consumer and other loans









5,632

















4,989

















5,731













Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more









36,008

















43,093

















46,923













Total nonperforming loans









56,178

















62,556

















46,923















Other real estate owned











—

















—

















—















Repossessed assets











—

















—

















—













Total nonperforming assets





$





56,178













$





62,556













$





46,923













Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets









1.29





%













1.52





%













1.21





%











































































Community Bank









As of











(dollars in thousands; unaudited)







March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024













Nonaccrual loans:































Commercial and industrial loans





$





189













$





100













$





—













Real estate:





























Residential real estate









—

















—

















212













Commercial real estate









—

















—

















7,731













Total nonaccrual loans









189

















100

















7,943















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:































Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more









—

















—

















—













Total nonperforming loans









189

















100

















7,943















Other real estate owned











—

















—

















—















Repossessed assets











—

















—

















—













Total nonperforming assets





$





189













$





100













$





7,943













Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets









0.01





%













—





%













0.21





%

































































About Coastal Financial









Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $4.34 billion Bank provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit



www.coastalbank.com



.





CCB-ER









Contact









Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, (425) 357-3659





Joel Edwards, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, (425) 357-3687









Forward-Looking Statements









This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risk that changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, may adversely impact our business, financial condition, and results of operations and those other risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)











ASSETS

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











Cash and due from banks





$





43,467













$





36,533













$





45,327













$





59,995













$





32,790













Interest earning deposits with other banks









580,835

















415,980

















438,699

















427,250

















482,338













Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value









34

















35

















38

















39

















41













Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost









46,957

















47,286

















48,582

















49,174

















50,049













Other investments









12,589

















10,800

















10,757

















10,664

















10,583













Loans held for sale









42,132

















20,600

















7,565

















—

















797













Loans receivable









3,517,359

















3,486,565

















3,413,894

















3,321,813

















3,195,101













Allowance for credit losses









(183,178





)













(176,994





)













(171,674





)













(148,878





)













(139,941





)









Total loans receivable, net









3,334,181

















3,309,571

















3,242,220

















3,172,935

















3,055,160













CCBX credit enhancement asset









183,377

















181,890

















173,600

















149,096

















142,412













CCBX receivable









12,685

















14,138

















16,060

















11,520

















10,369













Premises and equipment, net









28,639

















27,431

















25,833

















24,526

















22,995













Lease right-of-use assets









5,117

















5,219

















5,427

















5,635

















5,756













Accrued interest receivable









21,109

















21,104

















22,315

















21,620

















22,485













Bank-owned life insurance, net









13,501

















13,375

















13,255

















13,132

















12,991













Deferred tax asset, net









3,912

















3,600

















3,083

















2,221

















2,221













Other assets









10,747

















13,646

















11,711

















11,742

















12,075













Total assets





$





4,339,282













$





4,121,208













$





4,064,472













$





3,959,549













$





3,863,062



























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











LIABILITIES













































Deposits





$





3,791,229













$





3,585,332













$





3,627,288













$





3,543,432













$





3,462,979













Subordinated debt, net









44,331

















44,293

















44,256

















44,219

















44,181













Junior subordinated debentures, net









3,592

















3,591

















3,591

















3,591

















3,590













Deferred compensation









310

















332

















369

















405

















442













Accrued interest payable









1,107

















962

















1,070

















999

















1,061













Lease liabilities









5,293

















5,398

















5,609

















5,821

















5,946













CCBX payable









29,391

















29,171

















37,839

















32,539

















30,899













Other liabilities









14,112

















13,425

















12,520

















11,850

















10,255













Total liabilities









3,889,365

















3,682,504

















3,732,542

















3,642,856

















3,559,353













SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













































Common Stock









229,659

















228,177

















134,769

















132,989

















131,601













Retained earnings









220,259

















210,529

















197,162

















183,706

















172,110













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax









(1





)













(2





)













(1





)













(2





)













(2





)









Total shareholders’ equity









449,917

















438,704

















331,930

















316,693

















303,709













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





4,339,282













$





4,121,208













$





4,064,472













$





3,959,549













$





3,863,062

































































































COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)















Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024













March 31,









2024











INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













































Interest and fees on loans





$





98,147













$





95,575













$





99,676













$





90,879













$





85,891













Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks









6,070

















6,021

















4,781

















5,683

















4,780













Interest on investment securities









650

















661

















675

















686

















1,034













Dividends on other investments









40

















191

















33

















174

















37













Total interest income









104,907

















102,448

















105,165

















97,422

















91,742













INTEREST EXPENSE













































Interest on deposits









28,185

















29,404

















32,083

















30,578

















28,867













Interest on borrowed funds









660

















667

















809

















672

















669













Total interest expense









28,845

















30,071

















32,892

















31,250

















29,536













Net interest income









76,062

















72,377

















72,273

















66,172

















62,206













PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES









55,781

















61,867

















70,257

















62,325

















83,158













Net interest income/(expense) after provision for credit losses









20,281

















10,510

















2,016

















3,847

















(20,952





)









NONINTEREST INCOME













































Service charges and fees









860

















932

















952

















946

















908













Loan referral fees









—

















—

















—

















—

















168













Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net









16

















1

















2

















9

















15













Other income









682

















473

















486

















257

















308













Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income









1,558

















1,406

















1,440

















1,212

















1,399













Servicing and other BaaS fees









1,419

















1,043

















1,044

















1,525

















1,131













Transaction and interchange fees









3,833

















3,699

















3,549

















2,934

















2,661













Reimbursement of expenses









1,026

















812

















565

















857

















254













BaaS program income









6,278

















5,554

















5,158

















5,316

















4,046













BaaS credit enhancements









53,648

















62,097

















70,108

















60,826

















79,808













BaaS fraud enhancements









1,993

















5,043

















2,084

















1,784

















923













BaaS indemnification income









55,641

















67,140

















72,192

















62,610

















80,731













Total noninterest income









63,477

















74,100

















78,790

















69,138

















86,176













NONINTEREST EXPENSE













































Salaries and employee benefits









21,532

















17,994

















17,101

















17,005

















17,984













Occupancy









1,034

















958

















964

















985

















1,518













Data processing and software licenses









4,232

















4,010

















4,297

















3,625

















2,892













Legal and professional expenses









6,488

















4,606

















3,597

















3,631

















3,672













Point of sale expense









107

















89

















73

















72

















90













Excise taxes









722

















778

















762

















(706





)













320













Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") assessments









755

















750

















740

















690

















683













Director and staff expenses









631

















683

















559

















470

















400













Marketing









50

















28

















67

















14

















53













Other expense









1,938

















1,752

















1,482

















1,383

















1,867













Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense









37,489

















31,648

















29,642

















27,169

















29,479













BaaS loan expense









32,507

















30,720

















32,698

















29,011

















26,107













BaaS fraud expense









1,993

















5,043

















2,084

















1,784

















923













BaaS loan and fraud expense









34,500

















35,763

















34,782

















30,795

















27,030













Total noninterest expense









71,989

















67,411

















64,424

















57,964

















56,509













Income before provision for income taxes









11,769

















17,199

















16,382

















15,021

















8,715













PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES









2,039

















3,832

















2,926

















3,425

















1,915













NET INCOME





$





9,730













$





13,367













$





13,456













$





11,596













$





6,800













Basic earnings per common share





$





0.65













$





0.97













$





1.00













$





0.86













$





0.51













Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.63













$





0.94













$





0.97













$





0.84













$





0.50













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













































Basic









14,962,507

















13,828,605

















13,447,066

















13,412,667

















13,340,997













Diluted









15,462,041

















14,268,229

















13,822,270

















13,736,508

















13,676,917

































































































COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION





AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY





(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

