Coastal Financial Corporation Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.01 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $9.73 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $111.68 million from $104.91 million last year.

Coastal Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.01 Mln. vs. $9.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $111.68 Mln vs. $104.91 Mln last year.

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