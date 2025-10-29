COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP (CCB) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $13.59 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $13.46 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $109.03 million from $105.17 million last year.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.59 Mln. vs. $13.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $109.03 Mln vs. $105.17 Mln last year.

