The Coastal Companies Issues Voluntary Recall of 17 Products Due to Salmonella Contamination Risk

The Coastal Companies recalls 17 cucumber-based products due to potential Salmonella contamination; no illnesses reported.

The Coastal Companies has announced a voluntary recall of 17 products due to potential Salmonella contamination linked to cucumbers supplied by Bedner Growers, Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales. The affected products were distributed between May 6 and May 21, 2025, in multiple states along the East Coast. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers are advised to destroy any recalled products rather than returning them. No illnesses have been reported related to these specific products, but Salmonella can pose a serious health risk, especially to vulnerable populations. The company is working closely with the FDA on this matter and emphasizes the importance of food safety while expressing regret for any inconvenience caused. Customers with inquiries can reach out via email or phone.

Potential Positives

The Coastal Companies proactively issued a recall for 17 products, demonstrating a commitment to customer safety and product integrity.

No illnesses related to The Coastal Companies' products have been reported to date, indicating effective risk management and quality control measures.

The company is collaborating with the FDA on the recall, which reflects transparency and accountability in handling the situation.

Customer service channels are provided for inquiries, showing the company's dedication to addressing customer concerns during the recall process.

Potential Negatives

The recall of 17 products due to potential Salmonella contamination raises significant concerns regarding the company's food safety practices, potentially damaging its reputation.

The recall is associated with a larger outbreak linked to Bedner's Farm cucumbers, indicating issues in the supply chain that might lead to consumer distrust.

Even though no illnesses have been reported related to The Coastal Companies’ products, the potential health risks of Salmonella can create serious public relations challenges for the company.

FAQ

What products are being recalled by The Coastal Companies?

The Coastal Companies is recalling 17 products due to potential Salmonella contamination from cucumbers.

What should I do if I have affected products?

If you have affected products, record the cases and destroy them. Do not return these items.

Where were the recalled products distributed?

The recalled products were distributed primarily in Washington D.C., Ohio, Virginia, Michigan, and several other states.

Is there a risk of Salmonella infection from these products?

Yes, Salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable populations. Seek medical advice if you suspect infection.

Who can I contact for more information about the recall?

Customers can contact The Coastal Companies at ECFCCustomers@CoastalSunbelt.com or call 410-133-8000 for inquiries.

Full Release



LAUREL, Md., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coastal Companies is issuing a voluntary recall of 17 products that were produced from cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. due to the potential for Salmonella contamination. These products were distributed by East Coast Fresh in Laurel, MD and Hearn Kirkwood in Jessup, MD.







If you find any of the affected products listed below in your possession, please record the number of cases and



DESTROY THE PRODUCT. DO NOT RETURN.





If you find any of the affected products listed below in your possession, please record the number of cases and



Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve the recalled products containing those cucumbers.



Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve the recalled products containing those cucumbers.



If you cannot tell if your products contain cucumbers, do not eat or use them. Throw them away.











The affected products were distributed between May 6, 2025, and May 21, 2025, to multiple customers in Washington D.C., Ohio, Virgina, Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont and North Carolina.









UPC





PACK/SZ





BRAND





DESCRIPTION





ALL LOT CODES









640344010282





1/16 OZ





East Coast Fresh





Fresh Mild Salsa





All Lot Codes









640344012781





1/16 OZ





East Coast Fresh





Fresh Hot Salsa





All Lot Codes









070784034140





1/16 OZ





TOPS





Salsa HOT TOPS (E)





All Lot Codes









070784033846





1/16 OZ





TOPS





Fresh Salsa 1lb CUP





All Lot Codes









888670065808





1/30 OZ





Wellsley Farms





Wellsley Farms Mild Salsa





All Lot Codes









041497075959





1/16 OZ





WEIS





Salsa Mild WEIS





All Lot Codes









688267031953





1/16 OZ





AHOLD





Salsa HOT AHOLD





All Lot Codes









688267032523





1/16 OZ





AHOLD





Salsa 1#-AHOLD





All Lot Codes









640344069624





1/16 OZ





East Coast Fresh





SALSA RETAIL 1# CUP





All Lot Codes









766375251385





1/8 OZ





Jack and Olive





The House Salad





All Lot Codes









766375241973





1/8 OZ





Created Fresh





The House Salad





All Lot Codes









766375737018





1/8 OZ





Spring and Sprout





The House Salad





All Lot Codes









766375241607





1/5.2 OZ





Created Fresh





Mini Garden Salad





All Lot Codes









766375261681





1/5.76 OZ





Created Fresh





Chicken Salad on Everything Fecelle





All Lot Codes









766375261698





1/5.76 OZ





Created Fresh





Egg Salad on Everything Fecelle





All Lot Codes









766375261674





1/5.76 OZ





Created Fresh





Tuna Salad on Everything Fecelle





All Lot Codes









766375253044





1/11.25 OZ





Created Fresh





Southwestern Breakfast Bowl





All Lot Codes













Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in otherwise healthy individuals. If you suspect you are infected with Salmonella, please contact a medical professional.





To date, no illnesses related to The Coastal Companies’ products have been reported. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports the Bedner’s Farm cucumber recall is linked to 26 illnesses in 15 states. No other products distributed by The Coastal Companies are being recalled. The Coastal Companies is working collaboratively with the FDA on this recall.





The Coastal Companies takes the safety and integrity of the products they distribute seriously. The Coastal Companies regrets any inconvenience and concerns this recall may cause. Customers with questions about the recall can contact



ECFCCustomers@CoastalSunbelt.com



or may call 410-133-8000.





Below are pictures of the packaging labels.







CONTACT:





RAMIT PLUSHNICK-MASTI





713-703-4898













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.