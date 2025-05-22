The Coastal Companies Issues Voluntary Recall of 17 Products Due to Salmonella Contamination Risk

The Coastal Companies recalls 17 cucumber-based products due to potential Salmonella contamination; no illnesses reported.
Quiver AI Summary
The Coastal Companies has announced a voluntary recall of 17 products due to potential Salmonella contamination linked to cucumbers supplied by Bedner Growers, Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales. The affected products were distributed between May 6 and May 21, 2025, in multiple states along the East Coast. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers are advised to destroy any recalled products rather than returning them. No illnesses have been reported related to these specific products, but Salmonella can pose a serious health risk, especially to vulnerable populations. The company is working closely with the FDA on this matter and emphasizes the importance of food safety while expressing regret for any inconvenience caused. Customers with inquiries can reach out via email or phone.
Potential Positives
- The Coastal Companies proactively issued a recall for 17 products, demonstrating a commitment to customer safety and product integrity.
- No illnesses related to The Coastal Companies' products have been reported to date, indicating effective risk management and quality control measures.
- The company is collaborating with the FDA on the recall, which reflects transparency and accountability in handling the situation.
- Customer service channels are provided for inquiries, showing the company's dedication to addressing customer concerns during the recall process.
Potential Negatives
- The recall of 17 products due to potential Salmonella contamination raises significant concerns regarding the company's food safety practices, potentially damaging its reputation.
- The recall is associated with a larger outbreak linked to Bedner's Farm cucumbers, indicating issues in the supply chain that might lead to consumer distrust.
- Even though no illnesses have been reported related to The Coastal Companies’ products, the potential health risks of Salmonella can create serious public relations challenges for the company.
FAQ
What products are being recalled by The Coastal Companies?
The Coastal Companies is recalling 17 products due to potential Salmonella contamination from cucumbers.
What should I do if I have affected products?
If you have affected products, record the cases and destroy them. Do not return these items.
Where were the recalled products distributed?
The recalled products were distributed primarily in Washington D.C., Ohio, Virginia, Michigan, and several other states.
Is there a risk of Salmonella infection from these products?
Yes, Salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable populations. Seek medical advice if you suspect infection.
Who can I contact for more information about the recall?
Customers can contact The Coastal Companies at ECFCCustomers@CoastalSunbelt.com or call 410-133-8000 for inquiries.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$SYY Insider Trading Activity
$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREG D BERTRAND (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,871 shares for an estimated $5,445,599.
- EVE M MCFADDEN (SVP, GC & Corp Sec) sold 6,499 shares for an estimated $519,920
- SHEILA TALTON sold 356 shares for an estimated $25,227
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SYY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 623 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 833 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 10,147,800 shares (-82.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $761,490,912
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,129,067 shares (+57.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $384,885,187
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 4,251,790 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $319,054,321
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 4,219,380 shares (+97.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,622,275
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 3,925,629 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $294,579,200
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,741,001 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,724,715
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,015,714 shares (+24.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,299,178
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SYY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SYY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYY forecast page.
$SYY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SYY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $87.0 on 04/22/2025
- Jacob Aiken-Phillips from Melius Research set a target price of $85.0 on 12/18/2024
Full Release
LAUREL, Md., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coastal Companies is issuing a voluntary recall of 17 products that were produced from cucumbers grown by Bedner Growers, Inc. and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. due to the potential for Salmonella contamination. These products were distributed by East Coast Fresh in Laurel, MD and Hearn Kirkwood in Jessup, MD.
If you find any of the affected products listed below in your possession, please record the number of cases and
DESTROY THE PRODUCT. DO NOT RETURN.
Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve the recalled products containing those cucumbers.
If you cannot tell if your products contain cucumbers, do not eat or use them. Throw them away.
The affected products were distributed between May 6, 2025, and May 21, 2025, to multiple customers in Washington D.C., Ohio, Virgina, Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont and North Carolina.
UPC
PACK/SZ
BRAND
DESCRIPTION
ALL LOT CODES
640344010282
1/16 OZ
East Coast Fresh
Fresh Mild Salsa
All Lot Codes
640344012781
1/16 OZ
East Coast Fresh
Fresh Hot Salsa
All Lot Codes
070784034140
1/16 OZ
TOPS
Salsa HOT TOPS (E)
All Lot Codes
070784033846
1/16 OZ
TOPS
Fresh Salsa 1lb CUP
All Lot Codes
888670065808
1/30 OZ
Wellsley Farms
Wellsley Farms Mild Salsa
All Lot Codes
041497075959
1/16 OZ
WEIS
Salsa Mild WEIS
All Lot Codes
688267031953
1/16 OZ
AHOLD
Salsa HOT AHOLD
All Lot Codes
688267032523
1/16 OZ
AHOLD
Salsa 1#-AHOLD
All Lot Codes
640344069624
1/16 OZ
East Coast Fresh
SALSA RETAIL 1# CUP
All Lot Codes
766375251385
1/8 OZ
Jack and Olive
The House Salad
All Lot Codes
766375241973
1/8 OZ
Created Fresh
The House Salad
All Lot Codes
766375737018
1/8 OZ
Spring and Sprout
The House Salad
All Lot Codes
766375241607
1/5.2 OZ
Created Fresh
Mini Garden Salad
All Lot Codes
766375261681
1/5.76 OZ
Created Fresh
Chicken Salad on Everything Fecelle
All Lot Codes
766375261698
1/5.76 OZ
Created Fresh
Egg Salad on Everything Fecelle
All Lot Codes
766375261674
1/5.76 OZ
Created Fresh
Tuna Salad on Everything Fecelle
All Lot Codes
766375253044
1/11.25 OZ
Created Fresh
Southwestern Breakfast Bowl
All Lot Codes
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in otherwise healthy individuals. If you suspect you are infected with Salmonella, please contact a medical professional.
To date, no illnesses related to The Coastal Companies’ products have been reported. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports the Bedner’s Farm cucumber recall is linked to 26 illnesses in 15 states. No other products distributed by The Coastal Companies are being recalled. The Coastal Companies is working collaboratively with the FDA on this recall.
The Coastal Companies takes the safety and integrity of the products they distribute seriously. The Coastal Companies regrets any inconvenience and concerns this recall may cause. Customers with questions about the recall can contact
ECFCCustomers@CoastalSunbelt.com
or may call 410-133-8000.
Below are pictures of the packaging labels.
SYY-NEWS
CONTACT:
RAMIT PLUSHNICK-MASTI
713-703-4898
Photos accompanying this release are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cd85684-cd0d-4ca4-b069-99718d757c6f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3cc7d5d-85bb-49f7-ae33-fc79c3cefbd0
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81e7d907-06be-4f37-addf-4a93cabf5ed3
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5acf303e-4490-4667-aa0d-7cad82add537
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dca4e9ad-482e-4148-b504-e035fdb49399
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/836c4c66-cdfc-48e7-94f3-7c25753cf1fe
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96b9e02f-d2ce-4a41-a098-fb81bfa399e4
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04ef7873-8c43-434d-a606-e227f71759c7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0122b12-128f-4e60-a19a-b133ce19ab7f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0f020df-cf72-45b3-ab9a-b03dd3d8a6e5
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23f87215-d3eb-4e07-8860-42d0ca7a1d1b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b509489-7dfd-402d-a4ee-de192862fcab
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c13df76-1eae-407d-bc0c-dd182ed8dcce
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64776eba-39ca-4c0c-8e4c-f0db47366338
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26e6ff6d-98bf-4feb-b464-2d9b768cf122
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99890c0a-d718-47da-87f8-258ebf48720a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d0d0e31-77a6-40d7-9ea1-0019930344ac
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dee5acf8-d7ab-4cff-ad5a-9d13f0d17ac3
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1880424a-61ca-473d-9ebf-36fe4994958e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64a02339-e4a7-4f39-8bc5-479cb92072a9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1650a46-e1d7-4a1d-a592-9c3928738370
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19c9bfa7-a2f4-4b1b-80ec-7ebd4574535d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce990890-560c-4112-874e-d8febc943e4f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a43cd3bf-b120-46aa-b737-70ad473d372b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b608381-9ce7-4f7e-b57d-7335cdecfae5
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.