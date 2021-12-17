Coast Guard monitoring potential spill off California

Adds details from Coast Guard

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard and state officials were monitoring a sheen about a half-mile offshore from the Bolsa Chica State Beach in California, the U.S. Coast Guard of Southern California (USCG) said on Twitter.

A Coast Guard spokesperson told Reuters on Friday that a Unified Command, in coordination with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife: Office of Spill Prevention and Response (Cal OSPR), had been set up to respond to the incident.

This week a federal grand jury accused Amplify Energy Corp AMPY.N and two of its subsidiaries of illegally and negligently discharging oil during a pipeline break in California in October and failing to respond to alarms.

Amplify had said it investigated the pipeline but it was then not known to the crew that the leak detection system was malfunctioning.

ABC7 reported on its website that the Coast Guard was trying to determine if the oil was from October's spill that a storm on Tuesday might have brought to the surface or from a new source.

No "shoreline impacts" had been observed after an early search on Thursday, the Coast Guard tweeted.

The Huntington Beach Police Department also tweeted on Thursday that it was monitoring an oil sheen about 20 yards by 150 yards, spotted two nautical miles off the coast south of Warner.

The Coast Guard further said in the Twitter thread that beach cleanup crews and oil spill response vessels remained on standby to recover any product.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Paarth Guruajan; Editing by Howard Goller)

