Coast Entertainment Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

December 03, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program. As of December 4, 2024, the company has repurchased a total of 2,015,539 shares, including 219,633 shares acquired on the previous day. This move indicates the company’s strategy to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value.

