Coast Entertainment Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program. As of December 4, 2024, the company has repurchased a total of 2,015,539 shares, including 219,633 shares acquired on the previous day. This move indicates the company’s strategy to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value.
For further insights into AU:CEH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) $2.3 Billion Deal with Vizio Closes
- Ford (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Sales Hit New Record
- Analysts Revise Their Outlook for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.