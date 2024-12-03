Coast Entertainment Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program. As of December 4, 2024, the company has repurchased a total of 2,015,539 shares, including 219,633 shares acquired on the previous day. This move indicates the company’s strategy to consolidate ownership and potentially enhance shareholder value.

