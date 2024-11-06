News & Insights

Stocks

Coast Entertainment Sees Strong Support at AGM

November 06, 2024 — 12:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited successfully carried all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report, the election of Jemma Elder as a director, and the appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd as auditor. The voting results showed significant shareholder support, with over 99% approval for the latter two resolutions. Such outcomes reflect strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

For further insights into AU:CEH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.