Coast Entertainment Sees Strong Support at AGM

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited successfully carried all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report, the election of Jemma Elder as a director, and the appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd as auditor. The voting results showed significant shareholder support, with over 99% approval for the latter two resolutions. Such outcomes reflect strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.

For further insights into AU:CEH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.